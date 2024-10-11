Family is everything. And that means in a literal and figurative sense. We see entire families going out during weekends or on special occasions, because quality time and bonding moments happen when everyone is there to share in the experience.

And in the modern Filipino family’s definition of family, literally everyone in the household is included — mother, father, kids, lolo and lola, uncles and aunts, nephews and nieces, in-laws, the yaya, the family driver, and, yes, the furry ones, too:

Animal companions of all shapes and sizes and breeds.

That’s why JETOUR Auto Philippines, Inc. (JAPI), in its constant quest to make the JETOUR ownership experience a truly inclusive family affair, has announced that all of its JETOUR Auto showrooms are pet-friendly dealerships.

Starting this October, pet-friendly stickers will be displayed prominently on the entrance doors of JETOUR dealer sales showrooms. These stickers, featuring a simple dog and cat paw print design along with the text “Pet Friendly Establishment,” signify that all pets are welcome in the showrooms.

JAPI Marketing Director Cherry May De Los Santos said, “We at JETOUR Auto Philippines are very much aware how beloved our pets are in our households. In fact, nearly all of us here at JAPI also take care of at least one animal companion at home. They not only give us unconditional love and so many happy, playful memories, but also teach the younger members of our family how to responsibly care for another living being.”

Ms. De Los Santos continued, “We would like to extend this loving space for animals to our showrooms and dealerships. Customers need not leave their pets at home when they go to our showrooms. They can already bring them along, and who knows, our furry friends might even help their human companions make that all-important decision to also make a JETOUR vehicle a part of their family,” Ms. De Los Santos quips.

However, to keep the JETOUR showrooms an enjoyable and safe space for all visitors, certain guidelines must be followed by the pet owners at all times while their animal companions are inside the showroom premises. These are the following:

Pets are allowed only in designated areas. The friendly and helpful dealership staff will direct you to these areas;

Please ensure that your pets are well-behaved, wearing diapers (if applicable), and under the supervision of their owners or guardians at all times;

Owners are responsible for cleaning up after their pets and ensuring they do not disrupt the work environment, nor cause any damage to property;

Pets must make minimal noises, and should not disturb nor intimidate other customers or pets;

Pets must be leashed or in a carrier to prevent them from roaming freely and straying into unsafe sections of the dealership;

Owners are encouraged to ensure their pets are calm, comfortable, and with access to water. Please monitor your pet for any signs of stress or discomfort.

JAPI is the sole and official distributor of JETOUR vehicles and services in the country, and offers the 7-seater JETOUR X70 Series (Journey, Travel, Sport) and the X70 Plus, the JETOUR Dashing, Dashing Symphony and the Dashing Lightning i-DM, the JETOUR Ice Cream Battery Electric Vehicle, and the 4X4 SUV JETOUR T2.

For more information about JETOUR, you may contact any of its authorized dealerships nationwide, or log on to its official website https://jetourauto.ph/.

