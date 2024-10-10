In celebration of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, SM Supermalls, through its corporate social responsibility arm SM Cares, recently held a one-of-a-kind ballet show in partnership with the Philippine Ballet Theatre. The event showcased powerful stories of breast cancer survival and advocacy through dance. It took place on Sept. 29 at the SMX Aura Convention Center in Taguig City.

“We held this event to shed the spotlight on the stories of those who survived breast cancer and those who are fighting it, as a way to express our solidarity with them, and to inspire others to adopt a more proactive approach to breast cancer, not only for themselves but also for their loved ones,” said SM Cares Program Director for Women, Atty. Pearl Joan Jayagan Turley.

