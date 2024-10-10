In a remarkable prelude to the much-anticipated Golden Celebration of the Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) this year, a ceremonial contract signing took place in City of Dreams Manila, signifying an important step in the partnership between Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) and the Manila International Film Festival (MIFF). This event not only highlights a significant milestone for both organizations but also sets the tone for what is expected to be a groundbreaking year for the Philippine entertainment industry.

As part of the programs, projects, and activities in celebration of its 50th year, the Metro Manila Film Festival named City of Dreams Manila as its Official Event Partner for the Golden Gala on Nov. 11, 2024. This prestigious partnership with one of the country’s premier luxury destinations underscores the importance of the occasion, promising an unforgettable evening of glamour, entertainment, and philanthropy. The Golden Gala, hosted at City of Dreams Manila, will bring together a distinguished audience of celebrities, industry leaders, and influential personalities to honor the best of Philippine cinema, while also reinforcing its ties to the global film community.

A notable presence during the ceremonial signing was the Movie Workers Welfare Foundation, Inc. (MOWELFUND), a nonprofit organization that has been championing the welfare of marginalized workers in the Philippine film industry for 50 years. MOWELFUND’s dedication to social welfare, education, and the preservation of film heritage was proudly represented by Chairwoman Boots Anson Roa, along with Board Member Gina Alajar and Welfare Director Joey Roa, further cementing the importance of this event.

The event brought together distinguished figures from the Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF), Manila International Film Festival (MIFF), and their initial group of brand and media partners. Among the notable attendees were Chairman Romando S. Artes from the Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA); Atty. Rochelle Macapili-Ona, Executive Director of MMFF; Charisse Chuidian, Vice-President for Public Relations of City of Dreams Manila; Raul Putong, Chief Operating Officer of MIFF; Jim Baltazar, Director for CMB Film Services; along with Cherry Ann Carrera, CEO of Media Puzzle Holdings Corp.; and Bing Viray, Project Director for Media Puzzle Holdings Corp. The MMFF and MIFF also recognized their esteemed brand partners, including Shantal’s Beauty & Wellness Products, represented by CEO and Founder Rossel “Shantal” Dimayuga; Brenan Global, represented by CEO Brenda So; Wow Glow, owned by Mariz Villanueva and Vlad Villanueva; and Gluta Skin, represented by CEO Lira Lacsamana. Additionally, gratitude was extended to media partners such as PhilStar, Philippine Daily Inquirer, MBC Media Group, Manila Times, and Manila Standard.

This ceremonial signing ignites a transformative chapter for the Philippine entertainment industry. As we count down to the 50th edition of MMFF, we stand on the brink of a historic moment that will not only celebrate the rich heritage of Filipino cinema but also catapult it into the international spotlight. The MMFF 50th Golden Gala on Nov. 11 at City of Dreams Manila promises to be more than just an event — it will be a defining moment for the industry, filled with glamour, prestige, and the power of Filipino artistry. Join us as we honor the past, celebrate the present, and shape the future of Philippine cinema on the global stage.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

