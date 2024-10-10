TikTok Shop highlights key strategies and collaborative efforts to support Filipino MSMEs in navigating the digital economy

TikTok Shop Philippines recently participated in GoNegosyo’s Online Selling Summit, reaffirming its dedication to empowering micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) across the country. Organized by GoNegosyo, this event brought together government officials, industry leaders, and MSMEs to explore innovative ways to accelerate the growth of small businesses through digital tools and strategies.

Themed “Digital Economy: Fueling Growth, Empowering E-Commerce,” the summit emphasized the crucial role of digital platforms in enabling MSMEs to thrive in an increasingly competitive and technology-driven economy. It provided a venue for Filipino entrepreneurs to learn about the latest digital trends, tools, and strategies that help them transition from survival to success.

“Digital technology is key for our MSMEs to succeed in today’s evolving business landscape. Platforms like TikTok Shop, and the likes of it, create new opportunities for small entrepreneurs, allowing them to access markets that were previously out of reach,” said Joey Concepcion, Founder of GoNegosyo. “Together with TikTok Shop and the rest of the digital alliance community, we aim to equip MSMEs with the skills, tools, and resources they need to grow their businesses and contribute to the development of a vibrant and inclusive digital economy in the Philippines.”

Franco Aligaen, Marketing Lead for TikTok Shop Philippines, joined industry experts in the panel titled “Level Up with Online Ecosystems and Platforms”, where he discussed how MSMEs can leverage TikTok Shop’s dynamic platform to enhance their reach, optimize engagement, and achieve sustainable growth.

“TikTok Shop’s mission is to empower Filipino MSMEs through social commerce,” said Aligaen. “Our platform integrates content with commerce, allowing small businesses to engage customers in a more compelling way. By turning content into revenue, we aim to create a meaningful impact on the growth of local enterprises.”

Empowering MSMEs through Digitalization

TikTok Shop empowers MSMEs by providing a dynamic, integrated platform for both marketing and selling, fostering business growth and community support. By utilizing features such as livestream selling and affiliate marketing, MSMEs can enhance their visibility and interact directly with a nationwide audience. These tools are crucial in helping small businesses overcome barriers, such as limited financial resources and access to markets.

Through its ACE Framework—Assortment, Content, and Empowerment—TikTok Shop helps businesses optimize their product offerings, create engaging content, and ultimately convert interactions into sales. This approach allows MSMEs to seamlessly combine marketing and sales, driving both customer engagement and revenue growth.

Strategic Partnerships for Sustainable Growth

To empower MSMEs beyond just digital tools, TikTok Shop collaborates with strategic partners such as the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) and GoNegosyo, providing essential training and resources. These initiatives ensure that Filipino MSMEs have access to the knowledge and skills necessary to thrive in the digital economy.

Building on its success at the National MSME Summit 2024, TikTok Shop continues to work closely with GoNegosyo to promote the growth of small businesses through digital innovation. At the MSME Summit, TikTok Shop showcased its “Shoppertainment” approach, which integrates engaging content with seamless commerce and has become an important strategy for MSMEs looking to reach a nationwide audience and drive business growth.

Addressing Barriers and Enabling Growth

TikTok Shop strives to make e-commerce accessible and effective for all, providing a comprehensive ecosystem that supports seamless interaction between businesses and customers.

“Our goal is to be a catalyst for small businesses to succeed by creating a supportive ecosystem where MSMEs can grow and prosper. By combining digital tools with strong partnerships, we believe that MSMEs can lead the way in driving economic progress in the Philippines,” added Aligaen.

TikTok Shop remains committed to providing the tools, technology, and training needed to support MSMEs in their journey toward sustainable growth. Through social commerce, mentorship, and community engagement, TikTok Shop is helping create an inclusive and dynamic digital economy for all Filipino entrepreneurs.

