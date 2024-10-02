BingoPlus, the country’s top platform for digital entertainment, introduces its newest perya game Pinoy Drop Ball in a star-studded launch on Sunday, Sept. 29, at the Grand Hyatt Manila, featuring performances from its endorser and TV host Main Mendoza and celebrity guests Julie Anne San Jose and PPop idol Alamat.

This thrilling addition is a homegrown creation, carefully designed to deliver a nostalgic perya experience that Pinoys know and love, but in dynamic and fresh ways that only BingoPlus offers.

Pinoy Drop Ball joins DigiPlus’ popular lineup of digital games, including Bingo, Tongits, and Perya Games. Notably, Pinoy Drop Ball is the first-ever live-streamed drop ball game in the Philippines, setting a new standard in digital perya gaming. But more than just another game, Pinoy Drop Ball reflects DigiPlus’ deep understanding of what Filipino players want — authentic and culturally resonant entertainment that fuses tradition with technology.

“As a brand deeply rooted in Filipino culture, it has been our mission to elevate traditional Pinoy entertainment and bring this experience to the modern age. Like our well-loved Filipino games Bingo Mega, Color Game, and Papula Paputi, Drop Ball promises to reignite your excitement and engage you further in the BingoPlus platform,” said DigiPlus Interactive Corp. Chairman Eusebio H. Tanco during his speech at the grand reveal. “Drop Ball is another leap forward in this mission, as BingoPlus continues to bridge offline traditions with modern technology, creating a more seamless and exciting experience for all.”

What makes Pinoy Drop Ball stand out is the thrilling chance to win big from multipliers. Players can enjoy the classic feel of the perya game while competing for prizes. Pinoy Drop Ball follows a set of payout rules for the six betting areas. If a card has a single ball on it, players will receive a 2x payout and if there are two balls on a card, then there will be a 3x payout. Meanwhile, if three balls land on a card, the game will enter a special Pachinko round, where players are given a shot at bigger rewards. Once triggered, this bonus round opens up 15 slots filled with multipliers of 10, 50, 100, and even up to 200, pushing the stakes higher and creating a truly immersive experience. Triple cards can occur up to an estimated 40+ times in a day. With the game streamed live 23/7, players are right there in the moment, sharing the excitement of every move anytime, anywhere.

Developing a digital game rooted in Filipino culture requires significant effort, and BingoPlus has invested heavily in research and development to ensure that Pinoy Drop Ball truly captures the essence of a game reminiscent of the joy in local town fiestas, while bringing it to life in a convenient, mobile-friendly format.

BingoPlus assures that its efforts have paid off, with all its equipment tested and licensed by PAGCOR. The playing tables have been precisely measured to ensure stability throughout a game and the balls have been especially weighed and manufactured to ensure consistent gameplay all throughout. Each inspection of the equipment and playthrough have also undergone thorough observation by PAGCOR officers to guarantee players that every round gives honest results and follows strict regulatory measures. Additionally, BingoPlus will switch hosts every 30 minutes in consideration of the various ways they may throw the balls.

With the release of Pinoy Drop Ball, BingoPlus continues to revolutionize how Filipinos experience the games they’ve loved for generations, in new and more rewarding ways.

DigiPlus is the fastest-growing digital entertainment company in the country. It operates the country’s leading digital platforms BingoPlus, ArenaPlus, PeryaGame, Tongits+, and Gamezone, with more to come. BingoPlus is a leading platform for various forms of entertainment for Filipinos where players can explore tongits, bingo, perya games and many other game choices to have fun at home. For more information, visit www.bingoplus.com or download the app now from App store and Google Play.

