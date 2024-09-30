Sustainability comes to the fore in Joy~Nostalg’s special, full-course menu that celebrates its milestone anniversary

It was the quintessential Filipino celebration for five-star serviced hotel Joy~Nostalg Hotel & Suites Manila Managed by Accor, marking a milestone with a fine selection of culinary masterpieces.

In line with the 15th-anniversary celebrations of the hotel at the heart of the Ortigas CBD, Joy~Nostalg welcomed VIP guests and members of the media to the event called “Tapestry of Flavors” on Sept. 18 at The Nostalgia Lounge & Bar. The night’s highlight was a brilliant full-course degustation menu, featuring modern Filipino cuisine as interpreted by the genius of Joy~Nostalg Executive Chef Gulshan “Gus” Mohamed and his team.

“What better way to celebrate 15 colorful years of Joy-Nostalg Hotel & Suites Manila than with an homage to the diverse flavors and textures of Filipino cuisine,” says Odette Huang, General Manager of Joy~Nostalg Hotel & Suites Manila Managed by Accor. “Our culinary team reinterpreted familiar dishes and gave them a modern twist, balancing local ingredients with innovative creations.”

The menu concept went all-in in championing the best the Philippines has to offer. Aside from focusing on flavor and presentation, the dishes featured responsibly-sourced local ingredients, tying in with Joy~Nostalg’s well-established sustainability efforts. The local ingredients include kiniing, or smoked pork from the Kankanaey tribe in the Cordilleras, and budbud, or artisanal sea salt from Iloilo, among others.

According to Huang, Chef Gus and his team were given carte blanche to create a menu that best showcases talent and creativity. The result was a remarkable combination of flavors of the refined selections.

“We tried to incorporate a lot of traditional Filipino raw products that can be categorized as slow food, or products grown in a specific region at a natural pace, without preservatives, without intervention,” Chef Gus said. “It’s a concept that also reflects the journey of Joy~Nostalg, as we celebrate its past of 15 successful years, while paving the way for the future.”

The degustation opened with “Tuna Kinilaw,” a modern take on the classic dish as an imaginative amuse-bouche that set the tone for the entire night. Instead of using the usual calamansi and vinegar, Chef Gus opted for raw mango as the sour agent. He added a bit of passionfruit to introduce a distinct musky flavor and further enhance the already exceptional taste.

Following the dish were the sumptuous back-to-back servings of “Pork and Duck Liver Lumpia,” which used barako espresso dressing, foie gras and kiniing, and langkawas foam and “Mushroom Pastel with Moringa Adlai.”

For the main dishes, eastern culinary practices and ingredients intersected with their western counterparts. The “Slow Cooked Barramundi,” for instance, added an exquisite flavor that elevated the entire menu. The dish came with the sublime paco fern and pili pesto, confit garlic, and smoked quesong puti. Then, the “Kurobuta Pork Belly Lechon” presented the staple dish in any special Filipino gathering in a most unusual form, served with salted egg bibingka, liver sauce, asparagus and carrots.

Rounding out the memorable degustation was another iconic Filipino food, the turon. The deconstructed version involved no frying and no spring roll. Instead, it featured the banana as a mouse, with langka combined with durian to create a cremeux, served with sugar cane ice cream.

The menu came with pairings of selected fine wines from around the world, including Azimut Brut Nature from Spain; Peacock Wild Feent Sauvignon Blanc from South Africa; False Bay Crystalline Chardonay from South Africa; and Besoain Pinot Noir from Chile.

Chef Gus and his team take pride in their culinary creations, particularly in using local ingredients in the full-course menu. They put in the time and effort to properly source from the right suppliers whose beliefs align with theirs, from getting fishes that are only line-caught, to fruits that are not imported to minimize carbon emission. Being able to support local suppliers was a nice bonus as well.

Chef Gus promotes sustainability in his personal life. A recent life-changing event prompted him to practice a healthier lifestyle, including making more conscious dietary decisions.

“Once I got into it, I wondered why I hadn’t done this before,” he said. “When you go organic, or start consuming much safer products, it changes your health, your lifestyle, and your perspective in life as well. You become more positive towards life. At work and in life, this is what I believe in.”

Aside from celebrating with food, Joy~Nostalg Hotel & Suites Manila will also mark its 15th anniversary with other exciting events. One of which is its annual Christmas Tree Lighting event that will once again take on a deeper meaning by supporting the cause of a nongovernment organization.

“The past 15 vibrant years have always focused on delivering joy to our guests and creating delightful memories,” Huang says. “As part of the Accor family, our talents, called Heartists, embrace the art of hospitality with passion and creativity. What lies ahead is a profound commitment to responsible hospitality, making positive impact on the environment, society and the local community. We’re dedicated to fostering meaningful connections and celebrating diversity as we amplify the vibrant culture of the Philippines.”

For more information on Joy~Nostalg Hotel & Suites Manila, visit www.joynostalgmanila.com or contact +63 2 5318-7888 or email HB2D6-RE1@accor.com. Follow Joy~Nostalg Hotel & Suites Manila on Facebook, Instagram, and Viber for updates and exclusive offers.

