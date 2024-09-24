As the largest food and beverage manufacturer in the country, Nestlé Philippines is unlocking the power of food to enhance quality of life. It aims to do its part in tackling nutrition challenges that Filipinos face through science-based research and development and large-scale initiatives, particularly food fortification, where it provided 26 billion fortified servings in 2023, and nutrition education for over 10.5 million public grade school students nationwide.

A launch event on September 18 was held for the Nestlé Goodnes website, where Nestlé Philippines showcased how to address the most common challenges homemakers face when it comes to cost, time and taste with its different features through activities to show how its latest service innovation aims to empower Filipinos and make tasty and balanced diets within reach and unlock the power of food.

This easy-to-use website serves as an extra pair of helping hands in the kitchen for homemakers. Through its main features such as the Recipe Builder, My Cookbook, and Meal Planner, it helps address the most common challenges when it comes to cooking tasty and balanced meals: time, cost, and taste. The website was developed with homemakers in mind and the challenges they frequently face when it comes to cost, time and taste providing them with access, flexibility and customization tailored for their needs with a variety of resources and helpful features, all in one website.

During the event Ms. Tiny Sta. Ines, the Market Lead of Nestlé Goodnes, gave a walkthrough of the website. highlighting the various ways homemakers can maximize it to help them save time and create budget-friendly meals that are healthy and delicious. After this, the guests had the chance to test out the website’s main features firsthand and apply them into practical use in three exciting challenges.

Goodnes Kitchen Challenge

In an exciting old-fashioned cook-off, participants were asked to use the My Recipe feature of the website to come up with a tasty and balanced dish based on limited ingredients, a fixed budget, and level of difficulty in terms of time and personal preferences. It aims to simulate real-life scenarios in the kitchen and how useful the website can be in coming up with quick and easy recipes for any type of meal or occasions.

The participants were grouped into “Families” and given a “Family Character Card” that contains the difficulty, budget, scenario, and three key ingredients for the featured recipe. They had 40 minutes to cook their assigned dishes that were then judged based on balance, flavor and how well the key ingredients were utilized.

Goodnes Meal Plan Experience

Through a guided experience, participants were taken through a walkthrough of the Goodnes Meal Planner and how to generate tasty and balanced meal plans based on budget, dietary restrictions, and kitchen proficiency.

Users have the ability to customize their plans by replacing/adding dishes in their daily plans, create new dishes using leftovers and the discovery of more recipe ideas!

Goodnes Cookbook Creator

Using the My Cookbook feature on the Nestlé Goodnes website, participants were able to save the recipes they learned in the Kitchen Showdown and Menu Plan Challenge in one place, which they can easily access, update, and customize whenever they want to. What’s even better is they can share their collections of recipes to friends and family to also help them create tasty and balanced meals.

By creating an account and using the features of the website, users also receive accomplishment badges and can also get exclusive freebies and discounts from Nestlé brands, which they can check at the My Rewards section.

Nestlé Philippines is not only unlocking the power of food to enhance quality of life for everyone but also unlocking the power of innovation in its commitment as the Good Food, Good Life company. Its latest nutrition innovation service, the Nestlé Goodnes website aims to unlock tasty and balanced meals that are accessible, personalized, and tailored to fit the needs of Filipino families.

Ready to unlock Goodnes today? Visit http://www.nestlegoodnes.com to experience these useful features in your own kitchen.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.