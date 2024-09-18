Salmon, the leading fintech company committed to expanding financial inclusion and innovation in Southeast Asia, has been awarded Best Fintech Start-Up Company in the Philippines at the prestigious Global Business Outlook (GBO) Awards 2024. This award further solidifies Salmon’s position as a leader in financial innovation and inclusion within the country and highlights its potential for continued growth in the coming years.

The Global Business Outlook Awards, recognized for celebrating excellence across industries worldwide, honored Salmon for its innovative, technology-driven financial solutions, which are designed to meet the needs of underserved communities. Salmon’s success in leveraging artificial intelligence and data analytics to offer accessible financial products was a key factor in securing this award.

Since its inception, Salmon has remained focused on bridging gaps in the Philippine financial ecosystem. By utilizing AI and cutting-edge technology, Salmon has enabled faster, more inclusive credit decisions, particularly benefiting Filipinos without formal credit histories. This approach has positioned the company as a significant player in the fintech space, with strong potential for scaling its impact across Southeast Asia in the near future.

Salmon’s flagship product, the Salmon App, continues to reshape the customer experience with its user-friendly interface. The app allows users to apply for loans, manage finances, and make payments effortlessly. Its consistent 4.8-star rating on major app stores is a testament to Salmon’s commitment to providing a smooth and transparent customer experience.

Reflecting on the award, Salmon Co-Founder Pavel Fedorov said, “This recognition from the Global Business Outlook Awards underscores our mission to make financial services more accessible to all Filipinos. We are excited by the growth opportunities ahead as we continue expanding our services and introducing more solutions that cater to the financial needs of both urban and rural communities.”

Salmon’s ongoing efforts in promoting financial awareness on social media have also been a critical driver of its success. The “Salmon Pera Serye,” a financial education initiative launched by the company on TikTok, in particular, has garnered over 1 million views in just three months. By empowering Filipinos with essential financial knowledge, the series has established Salmon as a key player in enhancing financial awareness and responsibility.

Co-Founder and Chairman of Salmon’s Bank subsidiary, Raffy Montemayor, shared his vision for the company’s future: “We are not only proud of what we’ve accomplished so far but also optimistic about our potential for further growth. The recent launch of the Salmon Time Deposit by the Rural Bank of Sta. Rosa (Laguna) exemplifies our strategy of bridging traditional banking and fintech. We look forward to continuing to offer innovative products that drive financial inclusion and help secure the financial futures of more Filipinos.”

As Salmon scales its operations and broadens its reach across Southeast Asia, it is poised for significant growth in the fintech landscape. The company’s commitment to financial inclusion, combined with its advanced technological capabilities, ensures it is well-positioned to become a key player in shaping the future of financial services in the region.

About Salmon Group Ltd.

Founded in 2022 by fintech and banking veterans Pavel Fedorov, George Chesakov, and Raffy Montemayor, Salmon Group Ltd. owns and operates subsidiaries in the Philippines, including Sunprime Finance, Inc. and the Rural Bank of Sta. Rosa (Laguna), Inc., which was established in 1963. The Group is dedicated to expanding financial inclusion by providing customers with cutting-edge, customer-centric, AI and data-driven banking and financial services. It is on a mission to empower clients underserved by legacy banks across Southeast Asia and is supported by world-class shareholders, including the International Finance Corp., the sovereign wealth fund of Abu Dhabi (ADQ), and other blue-chip international and Filipino investors.

