I-Land Residences Sucat earns back-to-back wins for ‘Best Affordable Condo Development’

For most businesses, the past few years have been difficult to say the least. The lingering effects of the pandemic, skyrocketing inflation and the consequent tightening of interest rates have made for a challenging economic environment. However, for I-Land, the company that launched I-Land Residences Sucat, it was a validation and evidence of the value of sustainable living.

At present, the master-planned two-hectare I-Land Residences Sucat, located along Dr. A. Santos Avenue in Parañaque, is the company’s best approach to affordable and sustainable condo living, as proven by the recognitions it has received from the PropertyGuru Awards for Best Affordable Condo Development in Metro Manila and Best Eco-Friendly Condo Development.

“[The award] is a testament to our mission of making sustainability a way of life for more and more Filipinos, meaning their dream of having a home is really within reach. It’s not going to break the bank,” Mary Maylanie V. Lopez, president of I-Land, recounted in an interview.

Part of I-Land’s key motivations for the I-Land Residences project is the desire to push the industry “a little bit further” in terms of making sustainable living more accessible to Filipinos. I-Land wanted to dispel the myth that sustainability is only for high-end products and lifestyles, and as such, the project has become the first mid-rise development to be LEED-certified in the Philippines.

“It’s for the affordable market as well. Filipino families deserve a good product. I think it’s high time that we provide and listen to the customers, and answer the needs of every mid-income Filipino family,” she said.

This commitment to accessibility is also reflected in the company’s pricing of its one-bedroom units to fall within the VAT threshold for exemptions, ensuring affordability while still providing complete amenities and well-planned spaces that align with what Filipino families seek in a home.

“So that’s the answer of I-Land, making sure that we continue to innovate, making sure that the sustainable features are there in the future,” Ms. Lopez said. “It’s always important to listen to your customers. So, a good customer service also matters. So that’s how I think we can address the tight situation for the industry of real estate right now.”

I-Land Residences Sucat offers thoughtfully planned units around P3.6 million. Each unit provides flexible floor plans and modern amenities, making it an attractive option for mid-income earners, overseas Filipino workers, and end-users alike.

Designed around sustainable living

I-Land Residences Sucat was designed with a philosophy that prioritized open spaces and natural ventilation. 60% of the development is dedicated to open areas, allowing residents to enjoy fresh air and greenery even within an urban setting.

Each unit is equipped with balconies, and the buildings are designed with single-loaded corridors that enhance air and light ventilation, promoting a healthier living environment—a feature that became invaluable during lockdowns when access to outdoor spaces was limited.

I-Land’s commitment to sustainability extends to its registration for LEED certification, ensuring that energy efficiency and environmental responsibility are at the core of its design principles.

I-Land Residences Sucat also features a community-centric and pet-friendly environment, integrating amenities such as jogging paths, an underground basketball court, and pedestrian-friendly grounds.

Beyond aesthetics and sustainability, the project was also designed to provide tangible cost savings for its residents. Ms. Lopez added that the project was aimed at reducing utility costs for residents by up to 30% in terms of water utility and up to 15% in terms of electrical expenses. “We’re trying to provide savings for the Filipino families,” she said.

I-Land is innovating on and reimagining what it means to find smart homes within condo living. With a focus on providing a balanced and practical living space, I-Land caters to the needs of Filipino families seeking a quality home environment that supports both their lifestyle and financial goals.

“I-Land, headed by our chairman, Mr. Michael Cosiquien, was run with corporate pillars of innovation, sustainability, operational excellence, and customer focus. So, we make sure that we try to raise the bar in terms of creating innovative projects that are sustainable and catering to the needs of more and more Filipino families,” Ms. Lopez said.

I-Land Residences Sucat demonstrates that sustainable, high-quality condo living is attainable for more Filipino families. As it intends to spread its gold standard of “I-Land Living” across all of its projects, I-Land looks to build a greener future for the country by creating lasting developments that emphasize on nurturing the health and wellness of families and individuals.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

