Elevating Filipino Living Through Strategic Global Partnerships

In a display of real estate excellence, premier real estate developer Federal Land, Inc. has once again set the benchmark for industry excellence at this year’s PropertyGuru Philippines Property Awards.

Last year’s edition of the event saw Federal Land garner an impressive nine awards and accolades including two of the most coveted developer awards, “Best Developer — Luzon” and “Best Mixed-use Developer” as well as recognitions for its highly touted developments such as the Grand Hyatt Manila that won “Best Branded Residential Development;” MITSUKOSHI BGC that earned “Best Retail Development” and “Best Retail Interior Design;” and The Grand Midori Ortigas that bagged “Best Condo Architectural Design” and was Highly Commended for the “Best High-End Condo Development (Metro Manila).”

This year, the developer surpassed that achievement, earning 15 prestigious awards and securing a remarkable list of wins across various categories. Through these accolades, Federal Land continues to reinforce its position as a leader in crafting innovative and thoughtfully designed properties that cater to the evolving needs and aspirations of its residents and the communities it serves.

Federal Land was recognized as the Best Luxury Developer, cementing its status as the country’s top luxury developer. The award showcases its unwavering commitment to creating not just properties but lifestyles that redefine the contemporary Filipino luxury living experience. This developer award was highlighted by multiple wins for Federal Land’s prestige projects.

Renowned for its blend of Japanese efficiency and Filipino warmth, the Seasons Residences was recognized as the Best Luxury Condo Development in Metro Manila. The development highlights its exceptional design, themed amenities, and overall contribution to raising the standard of luxury residential living and delivering a truly authentic Japanese living experience to Filipinos.

MITSUKOSHI BGC’s win for Best Retail Architectural Design solidifies Federal Land’s prowess in creating retail environments that are not only visually stunning but also culturally enriching and commercially successful. The mall features a curated selection of unique retail offerings such as Japanese grocer MITSUKOSHI Fresh, beauty and wellness house MITSUKOSHI Beauty, fashion brands Snidel and Fray I.D., home retailer Nitori, and more.

Federal Land’s Riverpark won two awards, receiving both Best Township Development and Best Township Masterplan Design, showcasing Federal Land’s exceptional ability to develop comprehensive multi-use communities that are sustainable, well-integrated, and designed for the future.

Award-Worthy Living: Federal Land’s Standout Developments

Other Federal Land projects garnered acclaim and recognition. Mi Casa in the Bay Area was Highly Commended for High-End Condo Development in Metro Manila, offering tropical-inspired living for comfortable urban life. The Grand Midori Ortigas received accolades for CBD Development, merging Zen serenity with the bustle of urban living in a major business district. Marco Polo Residences was notable for Branded Residential Development as Cebu’s first branded residence, blending local allure with global hospitality.

Meanwhile, the developer’s smart value brand, Horizon Land, received Highly Commended Connectivity Condo Development for its unique “isang sakay” concept. Similarly, Horizon Land’s Siena Towers won the Highly Commended Affordable Condo Development award in Metro Manila for providing practical homes in strategic locations.

“We are honored to be recognized for these awards by our esteemed peers in the industry. These awards reflect the dedication, creativity, and hard work of the entire Federal Land team. We are inspired by this recognition to continue pushing the boundaries of real estate development, ensuring we create spaces that enrich lives and foster communities,” said Federal Land President and COO Thomas F. Mirasol.

Raising the Bar with Partners

The success of Federal Land in this year’s PropertyGuru awards was further amplified by the achievements of its projects developed with strategic partners. Collaborating with globally renowned companies, the developer has expanded its portfolio, enhanced the quality and innovation of its developments, and set new standards in the real estate industry.

The Estate Makati received numerous major awards as well. The world-class project by ST 6747 Resources Corp. (STRC), a joint-venture company between Federal Land and SM Development Corp., earned honors such as Highly Commended for Lifestyle Development, Best Ultra-Luxury Development, and Best Condo Development in the Philippines. This rare and illustrious project stands out as the first project in the Philippines to be designed by the world-renowned architectural firm Foster + Partners.

A Breakthrough Partnership Redefining Filipino Living

Federal Land, Inc.’s new joint-venture company, Federal Land NRE Global, Inc. (FNG), in partnership with Japan’s Nomura Real Estate Development Co., Ltd. (NRE), was also recognized as the Best Breakthrough Developer. NRE is the largest developer in Japan in terms of condominium unit turnover as of 2021 and specializes in urban redevelopment, innovative residential projects, and mixed-use developments that combine Japanese design and ingenuity with sustainable living solutions.

Recently established in 2022 through a remarkable long-term collaboration between these two industry giants, FNG is making waves by bringing Japanese design and innovations to enhance contemporary Filipino living experiences.

The joint venture’s first project, the premier horizontal residential development of Yume at Riverpark, won Best Subdivision Development. “Yume” means “dream” in Japanese and the project embodies this concept by offering uniquely sublime lifestyle experiences that blend modern Japanese home solutions with serene urban living.

Located at the heart of General Trias, Cavite, the country’s latest property investment destination, Yume at Riverpark is a haven of Japanese inspiration offering relaxing and rejuvenating features tailored to starting families. Its proximity to major transport infrastructure makes the subdivision development attractive, practical, and, now, award-winning.

Another development by the FNG collaboration includes The Observatory in Mandaluyong City which promises a holistic urban living experience amidst the bustling streets of Metro Manila. FNG’s project, a 4.5-hectare mixed-use development, draws inspiration from the vibrant and bustling Shibuya district in Tokyo, complete with indoor and outdoor luxury amenities.

With The Observatory’s prime location in Mandaluyong City, it has easy access to major roads like EDSA and the BGC-Ortigas Link bridge as well as convenient connectivity to key business districts such as Makati, Bonifacio Global City (BGC), and Ortigas. The joint venture recently broke ground on “Sora Tower,” the first of eight planned residential towers in the new development, with completion and turnover to prospective owners expected by 2030.

With Federal Land’s new collaboration with Japan’s Nomura Real Estate Development, FNG, already being recognized as the Best Breakthrough Developer, the company, its partners, and ventures continue to elevate the standards of Filipino living while contributing to the growth and development of communities across the nation.

The developer’s success at this year’s PropertyGuru Awards highlights the company’s continued commitment to delivering extraordinary experiences by providing its clients with homes, commercial spaces, and integrated communities that are not only thoughtfully designed but also safe, reliable, and accessible to make everyday life more enjoyable.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.