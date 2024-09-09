The Filinvest Group continues to move fast forward this 2024, reinforcing its commitment to sustainable growth and sharing with its stakeholders the promise of enabling more Filipinos to achieve their dreams.

Founded by Andrew and Mercedes Gotianun in 1955, Filinvest Development Corp. (FDC) has evolved into a leading conglomerate with strategic investments in real estate, banking, power, hospitality, sugar, and infrastructure.

Today, Filinvest is growing and shaping its businesses by driving synergies across the group, making the company more resilient and future-ready.

“As a cohesive group, Filinvest’s portfolio companies can leverage on key platforms that will drive operational excellence and improve ways of working so that our businesses can focus on business building. Armed with a strategic framework, Filinvest’s goal is to Fast Forward Filinvest,” said FDC President and CEO Rhoda Huang.

All efforts aim to achieve and ensure that Filinvest delivers an enhanced experience for its diverse customers.

Fast Forward: The Consumer Dream

Filinvest’s banking arm, East West Banking Corp., one of the largest consumer lending banks in the country, continues to expand its market nationwide. After growing its portfolio to P237.3 billion in 2023, EastWest is enhancing its loan segments and embracing digital transformation to capitalize on its strength as a banking powerhouse.

Under the leadership of CEO Jerry Ngo, EastWest is investing in digital banking capabilities and allocating over P2 billion to bolster the IT and cybersecurity departments. Recently, the bank launched digital products like Easy Way and Easy Biz, aiming to speed up the usual bank processes, including deposits, withdrawals, and loan payments.

This year, EastWest is celebrating its 30th anniversary which kicked off with a golf tournament celebration for its clients and partners at the Filinvest Mimosa Plus Leisure City in Clark. The program was a collaboration among Filinvest brands, namely EastWest, Mimosa Plus Golf Course, and Filigree, showcasing a collective ambition to enhance customer experience.

Fast Forward: Building the Filipino Dream

In real estate, Filinvest is providing value for money homes, sustainable communities, and future ready townships to every Filipino. Through its 51 integrated mixed-use developments, including central business districts and mid-rise townships, it aims to uplift lives, provide more homes and support local communities.

Under the leadership of President and CEO Tristan Las Marias, Filinvest Land Inc. (FLI) as a full-range property developer continues to fulfill their aim to build townships, residential communities, retail and office spaces, and industrial parks. With a landbank of 2,300 hectares, it has more than 200 projects across 22 provinces and towns in the Philippines.

This year, FLI plans to launch P25 billion worth of residential projects. The first mid -rise condominium community project in Bacoor, Cavite called Sydney Oasis is in the works, along with a new sea-side resort-inspired condominium community in Dumaguete City called Futura Shores Dumaguete, among others.

Recently, FLI sealed a lease deal with the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) for its entire Filinvest Buendia building, spanning 10,668.40 square meters and won the bid to lease office space for the Main Office of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) at the Filinvest Cyberzone Bay City (FCBC) in Pasay City.

From a GLA of 250,000 sq.m., Filinvest Malls will be adding 120,000 sq.m. within the next three years in Clark Mimosa+, Iloilo, Bacolod, and Rizal, and mixed-use buildings in Quezon City and Dumaguete, among others.

Furthermore, to bolster the economies of the nation’s emerging regions, Filinvest is spearheading the establishment of expansive industrial parks in both Filinvest New Clark City and Ciudad de Calamba.

Engines of growth

As an engine of growth for the Filinvest Group, Filinvest Hospitality Corp. (FHC) is expanding its portfolio and contributing to the revitalization of the country’s tourism industry.

FHC’s varied portfolio includes well-established brands such as Crimson Hotels & Resorts, Quest Hotels & Resorts, Mimosa Plus Golf Course, Timberland Highlands Resort, and Timberland Mountain Bike Park in San Mateo, Rizal. In addition, it operates renowned F&B brands such as Baker J, Firehouse Pizza, and Alibi Lounge & Bar.

In partnership with the Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) and John Hay Management Corp. (JHMC), FHC is set to open its newest hotel brand by 2025, the Grafik Hotel Collection in Baguio City.

Meanwhile, Filinvest, through FDC Utilities, Inc. (FDCUI), has also been a key player in the power sector since 2009. As it continuously works to support the country’s energy needs through its 405-megawatt (MW) baseload power plant in Misamis Oriental, FDCUI is also boosting its capacity by means of developing renewable energy projects. Earlier this year, the company successfully completed the 3.4MW Cotabato Sugar Biomass Project in Matalam, North Cotabato. More recently, FDCUI was awarded a green lane certificate of endorsement by the Board of Investments for its 33.400MW Pampang Hydroelectric Power Project.

Other notable projects currently in the pipeline include the 20MW PHIVIDEC Misamis Solar Power Project that can inject 30,450 megawatt-hours of clean energy annually into the grid, the 11MW Cotabato Solar Farm Project, and the commercial and industrial solar rooftop projects in Cebu and Laguna totaling 15MW. These initiatives are among many that Filinvest is pursuing to help attain energy security across the country.

As the Filinvest Group grows as one, it is guided by a common purpose—enabling more Filipinos to achieve their dreams.

