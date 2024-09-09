The Manila Electric Company (Meralco) has ramped up investments in energy infrastructure, technology, and innovation as part of its efforts to continuously ensure the delivery of stable and reliable electricity service to its growing number of customers.

As the largest distribution utility in the country, Meralco continuously works to meet the increasing demand for electricity while supporting the country’s energy security and sustainability goals.

“Beyond the core distribution business, we continue to invest in more generation capacity which will help address, if not eliminate, instances of supply insufficiency in the country’s power grid, and support the growing demand for power,” Meralco Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Manuel V. Pangilinan said.

“Our plans are well aligned with the country’s pursuit to develop more energy infrastructure and sustainable energy solutions that can promote energy security that can benefit not just consumers in our franchise area, but also cater to the power needs of our unserved and underserved communities,” he added.

Key distribution network projects

In the first half of 2024, the company already completed several key projects to strengthen and enhance the resiliency of its distribution network.

Among these is the new gas-insulated switchgear (GIS) Pallocan West Substation in Batangas City, which enhances the reliability of power distribution in the area. The company also expanded the Eton Centris 115 kV – 34.5 kV GIS Substation in Quezon City.

Other projects completed by Meralco so far this year are the development of a new control house with switchgear room at the Novaliches Substation; the replacement of the 34.5 kV Switchgear No. 1 at Meycauayan Substation in Bulacan; and the development of the Napindan 115 kV switching station in Taguig City.

Securing sufficient power supply

To secure sufficient power supply at the least cost to consumers, Meralco also conducted multiple Competitive Selection Processes (CSPs) in accordance with its approved Power Supply Procurement Plan. This is critical to securing long-term power supply agreements that provide stable and affordable electricity to its customers.

The distribution utility recently completed CSPs for its 1,200 MW, 1,800 MW, and 400 MW baseload power supply requirements.

As part of its compliance with the Government’s Renewable Portfolio Standards policy that requires distribution utilities to source a portion of their supply from renewable energy (RE), Meralco also recently conducted a CSP for its 500 MW RE mid-merit power supply requirement beginning March 2025 for the first 350 MW which will be increased by 150 MW by March 2026. The best bids are currently undergoing post-qualification evaluation and will be submitted for review and approval of the Energy Regulatory Commission thereafter.

Sustainability and social responsibility

Aligned with the country’s sustainability goals, Meralco’s wholly owned power generation unit, Meralco PowerGen Corp. (MGen), is aggresively expanding its renewable energy portfolio.

As of June 2024, MGen delivered 7,633 GWh of energy and has a total power generation capacity of 2,404 MW (net). This includes a diversified portfolio of power generation assets in the Philippines and Singapore.

Meralco has also progressed with its efforts to explore the adoption of nuclear energy in support of the government’s goal of energy security.

The company recently sent five engineers abroad—three to Harbin Engineering University in China and the remaining two to University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign in the United States—under its Filipino Scholars and Interns on Nuclear Engineering (FISSION) program.

On the social responsibility front, Meralco continues to implement programs and projects that benefit communities in and outside its franchise area through the One Meralco Foundation (OMF).

In the first half of the year alone, OMF has already assisted 475 low-income households through its household electrification program. Additionally, the foundation powered two public schools on an island in Camarines Norte, benefiting over 900 students.

Under its flagship environmental program One for Trees, the foundation has nurtured over 2.3 million trees across various reforestation sites nationwide, providing livelihood opportunities to over 2,000 tree farmers.

Recently, 17,633 new mangroves and trees were planted in reforestation sites in Panay and Cebu as well as in the Del Carmen Mangrove Sanctuary in Siargao Islands, Surigao Del Norte.

“As an active partner of the government in nation-building, we will also endeavor to further contribute to the aggressive infrastructure development and economic missions and support such policies that will attract more investments and create jobs for more Filipinos,” Mr. Pangilinan said.

