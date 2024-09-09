As more Filipino consumers rely on on-demand service platforms like Grab, more livelihood opportunities are created for on-demand professionals like ride-hailing drivers and food delivery riders.

These delivery- and driver-partners — relishing the flexibility of work schedule and the high-earnings potential, mostly rely on the platform to be primary breadwinners for their families. They not only fulfill basic necessities but also pave the way for their families’ socioeconomic advancement and overall life improvement.

Such is the inspiring story of Matet Craig, a GrabCar driver-partner for almost a decade. “Walang makakatanggi na ibang klase ang kasipagan, tiyaga, diskarte, at pagmamahal sa biyahe ng mga ride-hailing professionals gaya ko. Naniniwala ako na magkaroon man ng mga hadlang, ang taong determinado magtagumpay sa buhay ay makakahanap ng paraan,” shares Craig. With her earnings, the solo parent of three was able to purchase her six-seater vehicle and send her children to school. “Walang madaling hanapbuhay, pero hangga’t klaro ang layunin mo para sa iyong sarili at pamilya, makikita at makikita ito sa kalidad at klase ng serbisyo na i-ooffer mo sa bawat pasahero.”

A Much-Deserved Celebration of Hard Work and Determination

In celebration of National Heroes Day, Grab’s delivery- and driver-partners were honored in the leading superapp’s online film series, “Itatawid, Ihahatid.” The series highlighted the multifaceted roles and numerous challenges these contemporary heroes must play and overcome on the road to provide exceptional service — unwavering in their determination to inch closer to their life aspirations.

The films were aimed at cultivating the much-deserved appreciation for the often-overlooked dedication of on-demand service professionals to ensure that every passenger gets to their destination safely and conveniently; and that every craving is satisfied. The films were positively received by netizens, with most comments commending the service and perseverance of drivers and riders.

Additionally, in a tribute to their dedication and resilience, drivers and riders en route to their pickup and delivery locations have been honored on the Grab app. All “Kuya” and “Ate” Grab, known for their relentless hard work, have been depicted as committed superheroes on the app’s location tracking feature as they fulfill their services. This innovative tribute, which runs from Aug. 26 to Sept. 1, serves as a constant reminder of their invaluable contribution to the community.

Ralph Guillermo from the Grab Ugnayan Advocates, a group of GrabFood delivery-partners, has underscored the importance of recognizing the dedication of platform professionals such as him. “Hindi ho madali ang ang aming kabuhayan. Ang daming mga iba’t ibang bagay na kailangan namin harapin sa daan upang makapaghatid kami ng serbisyo, gaya na lamang ng traffic, pabago-bagong panahon, at iba pa. Pero siyempre, hindi kami nagpapapigil sa mga ito para sa bawat customer at para sa aming kabuhayan.”

Another Ugnayan Advocate, Alan Carrillo, highlighted how delivery-partnrs appreciate feedback from consumers. “Nakakatuwa kapag kami ay nakakatanggap ng simpleng feedback gaya ng five-star rating o magandang komento, pati na rin tips, mula sa aming customers. Ang mga ito ay patunay na lahat panalo sa bawat maayos na delivery — napapasaya ang mga customer habang kami naman ay umuusad papalapit sa aming aspirasyon sa buhay.”

