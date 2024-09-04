In response to the devastating impact of Typhoon Carina on Metro Manila and parts of Luzon, DigiPlus Interactive, through its social development arm, BingoPlus Foundation, mobilized significant resources to support affected communities and strengthen resilience in barangays amidst the typhoon season ahead.

In coordination with the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), the Foundation distributed essential goods to 15,160 households in NCR and affected provinces or an estimated 75,800 individuals. “Digibuddy” employee volunteers joined in repacking activities and distribution of relief goods in barangays across Marikina, Valenzuela, Navotas, Rizal, Bulacan and Pampanga.

The Foundation further provided rice and milk to the DSWD Pag-Abot Center and other shelters for abandoned children and elderly, in support of 787 homeless individuals rescued and housed in halfway homes. These initiatives align with the Foundation’s advocacy pillar focused on Community Resilience.

In the days leading up to Typhoon Carina, BingoPlus Foundation’s Barangay Bigayan efforts centered on bolstering the resilience of vulnerable communities. In Bulacan, a total of 610 residents in Norzagaray, including members of the nomadic Dumagat community, received a rainwater catchment tank and household water filtration systems, in partnership with Waves 4 Water. The initiative aimed to empower barangays with sustainable access to clean water amidst the impact of climate change.

Furthermore, the children of Dike Adwas Elementary School received emergency go bags and disaster preparedness training in a fun and engaging way through the donation of “Masters of Disaster” learning game sets designed by the Asia Society for Social Improvement and Sustainable Transformation. These efforts underscore the companies’ commitment to not only provide immediate relief but also to invest in long-term resilience and disaster preparedness.

The ongoing support aligns with the P10-million commitment made during BingoPlus Day in Cebu, which continues to assist affected Filipinos in their recovery. DigiPlus Interactive and BingoPlus Foundation are actively engaging with public and private partners to rehabilitate livelihoods impacted by the typhoon and to enhance disaster response capabilities in vulnerable communities.

As the country anticipates more typhoons in the months ahead, DigiPlus Interactive and BingoPlus Foundation remain dedicated to building a stronger, more resilient Philippines.

