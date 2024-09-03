As the vibrant rhythms of the Kadayawan Festival echo through Davao City, SM Lanang and SM City Davao bring this celebration directly to your plate. This is not just a festival for the eyes but also a feast for the taste buds. If you’re looking to immerse yourself in the rich flavors and traditions of Davao, these two premier malls offer an unforgettable culinary journey that captures the true essence of Kadayawan.

Celebrate Kadayawan at SM Lanang

Over at SM Lanang, the Kadayawan spirit comes alive in every dish, transforming your dining experience into a true celebration of Davao’s rich heritage.

Seafood lovers will find paradise at Tuna Express Kamayan Grills, where the freshest, locally sourced seafood is the star. From the tender, smoky flavors of Grilled Panga to the refreshing tang of Kinilaw, every bite honors Davao’s connection to the sea.

For a modern twist, The NYC Uptown offers American-style comfort food with a local flair. Their unli-chicken wings come in 13 bold flavors, each one as diverse as the Kadayawan Festival itself. It’s the perfect spot for foodies looking to explore exciting new flavors.

Out of Nowhere Kitchen brings together tradition and innovation, offering dishes like Crispy Fried Chicken enhanced with sweet soy sauce and cheese. It’s a perfect example of how local ingredients and flavors can be transformed into something entirely new and exciting.

For a dining experience that captures the festival’s essence, head to Vanda, Park Inn By Radisson. Their Kadayawan Boodle Fight offers a lavish spread of grilled meats, fresh seafood, and vibrant fruits, laid out on banana leaves for a traditional, hands-on feast. And don’t miss their grilled Durian set—a daring and delicious tribute to Davao’s most famous fruit.

Indulge in Kadayawan Flavors at SM City Davao

Step into SM City Davao during the Kadayawan Festival, and you’ll be greeted by an atmosphere as lively as the citywide celebration. The mall transforms into a culinary haven, where every corner offers a taste of Davao’s rich cultural heritage.

Selera Sets invites you to savor Filipino classics with a Kadayawan twist. Their dishes like Crispy Pata and Bam-I are staples, but it’s their Durian-infused innovations that truly shine. Imagine the bitter Ampalaya perfectly balanced by the creamy sweetness of Durian in their Ampalaya Binagoongan — a dish that’s as surprising as it is delightful.

For those with a sweet tooth, Lachi’s Cake Shop offers the ultimate Kadayawan treat with their Durian Cheesecake. Each slice combines the creamy richness of cheesecake with the bold, distinctive flavor of Durian, making it a must-try for festival-goers.

Looking for something to share? Doy’s Homemade Delicacies brings you traditional Filipino snacks like palabok, biko, and puto bumbong — perfect for enjoying with family and friends as you soak in the festival’s spirit of community.

The SM Davao Foodcourt offers a vibrant mix of local and international cuisines, perfectly capturing the diversity and unity that Kadayawan celebrates. Whether it’s Fiesta Dabaw’s Tuna Belly Steak or Kamay Kainan’s hearty Bulalo, each dish embodies the abundance and gratitude that define the festival.

Join the Feast at SM Lanang and SM City Davao

1 of 2

As the Kadayawan Festival fills Davao with joy and celebration, SM City Davao and SM Lanang invite you to partake in a culinary journey like no other. Whether you’re a local rediscovering the flavors of home or a visitor eager to experience the best of Davao, these malls offer a feast that’s as rich, diverse, and joyful as the festival itself. Celebrate Kadayawan with us and discover the flavors that make this festival truly special.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.