The Animal Kingdom Foundation (AKF) forged a memorandum of agreement with the Benguet State University (BSU) through the College of Agriculture Department of Animal Science (CA-DAS) and the University of Business Affairs (UBA).

This joint initiative with the State University is aimed to enable cage-free egg production in the region, thus opening an opportunity and access for cage-free egg availability in the future.

Both AKF and the BSU have committed themselves to establishing a research and demonstration farm for cage-free chickens at the Department of Animal Science laboratory farm.

Atty. Heidi Caguioa, AKF’s Program Director and proponent of the Cage-Free Movement in the Philippines, said, “This partnership will build the first cage-free farm in the University. BSU shall be the country’s first educational institution to have a true cage-free farm setup.”

Both AKF and BSU will work alongside to bring the farm to fruition. AKF will provide the expertise on cage-free production and the needed resources to build the farm. The UBA shall facilitate the management of the farm and CA-DAS will explore opportunities for research on hen welfare.

As Dr. Felipe Comila, BSU’s President, shared, “This is timely as BSU moves to a higher production but at the same time taking into consideration the welfare of animals and the environment.” He further said in his closing statement that we must “harmonize our connection with animals,” as the animals produce food for us.

This signing of the MOA came as a result that only started from a learning session about the hen welfare of AKF at BSU’s CA students through AKF’s campus tour seminars entitled Word From Hens in 2023. The discussions sparked an interest in how the university can adopt cage-free practices and eventually adopt this more humane and sustainable production.

On the other hand, this joint initiative shall also act as a model farm for soon-to-be cage-free egg producers in the region. As one of the model farm’s functions, it may provide technical support to the farmers. This shall also serve as a hub for people ranging from egg producers to procurement officers to gain firsthand access to a cage-free farm.

AKF pioneered the country’s first cage-free campaign six years ago, focusing on improving egg-layers’ welfare and living conditions. The call for the consumption of cage-free eggs inevitably increases demand. AKF recognized the necessity of increasing the production of cage-free eggs. Hopefully, this will entice more hotel and restaurant industries to start gradually switching their supply chain to cage-free eggs.

The MOA signing happened on Aug. 7 at the BSU’s RDC Hall. The MOA signing is witnessed by AKF’s Campaign Officers Tony Inting and Irven Bustamante; Dr. Norma P. Banania, Vice-President for Business Affairs; Dr. Ana Cris L. Langaoan, Director, Extension Services; Dr. Madeline S. Kingan, Faculty, and DAS; and Leo S. Laruan, Faculty DAS.

