Pioneer Insurance joins the whole nation in celebrating the historic achievements of our Pinoy athletes at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Pioneer has supported Team Philippines for over 30 years, providing 24/7 Personal Accident Insurance for athletes, coaches, and training staff as they pursue sporting excellence here and abroad.

Pioneer Group Head Lorenzo Chan, Jr. expressed his immense pride for the competitors. “Our athletes showed what dedication and a never-give-up attitude can achieve. May their incredible journeys inspire us to chase our dreams and make every moment count,” Mr. Chan shared.

The Philippines’ Olympic medal haul included two gold medals from Carlos Yulo in Artistic Gymnastics (Men’s Floor Exercise and Men’s Vault) and two bronze medals from Aira Villegas and Nesthy Petecio in Boxing.

Mr. Chan said these victories highlight the importance of adequate insurance coverage for athletes, especially during pre-game preparations and training.

“In sports, anything can happen. Our athletes can find confidence knowing that they have someone they can rely on every step of the way, and through injuries and victories,” Mr. Chan said.

Pioneer’s long-standing history with sports dates back to 1975 when it insured the iconic Thrilla in Manila heavyweight boxing bout between Muhammad Ali and Ali Frazier. Another significant milestone took place in 1991 when it was designated as the exclusive insurer of the Southeast Asian Games in Manila, where it extended P720 million worth of personal accident cover to all athletes and sportswriters from the nine participating countries.

In July 2023, Pioneer doubled the insurance coverage of the 2023 Southeast Asian Games medalists, most of whom competed in the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Mr. Chan expressed gratitude for the opportunity to support Team Philippines at the biggest sporting event. “We’re honored to have played a part in their success,” Mr. Chan added.

Pioneer is a leading insurer in the Philippines. It is committed to offering life and non-life insurance to clients from socioeconomic classes A to D. Its dedication extends to supporting national programs, including those that uplift our national team.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.