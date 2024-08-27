Leading global TrustTech company Gogolook has committed to strengthening Filipinos’ personal cybersecurity through trust technology for a safe digital life, according to its Co-Founder and CEO Jeff Kuo.

Mr. Kuo said that Gogolook aims to put the Philippines at the forefront of TrustTech innovation with its latest commitment to the country. “Our mission is to create a scam-free environment in the Philippines through TrustTech to ensure a safe digital life for Filipinos,” Mr. Kuo revealed.

Mr. Kuo emphasized that TrustTech combines the company’s core value of trust with the use of technology to develop products like Whoscall, which helps users identify and trust unknown communications.

“Some people ask me what TrustTech is. Both ‘Trust’ and ‘Tech’ are fairly easy to understand: the former represents our company’s core value, while the latter is the tool to realize it. When we combine these two words, it reflects the philosophy behind our product development,” Mr. Kuo explained. “For example, Whoscall utilizes technology to enable users to trust unknown calls, messages, and websites,” Mr. Kuo added.

Mr. Kuo said that Gogolook is dedicated to protecting users from scams and fraud through innovative technology to make Internet access a worry-free experience for all.

“We firmly believe that everyone should be able to freely use the Internet and other digital services without worrying about scams or other forms of fraud. Gogolook is building trust through technology,” Mr. Kuo said.

Mr. Kuo said that Gogolook uses advanced technology and AI to offer anti-scam and fintech services to safeguard everyone’s digital life.

“We are committed to providing Filipinos with reliable services as our technology and products undergo rigorous assessment and verification to comply with various global standards,” Mr. Kuo added.

Gogolook COO Manwoo Joo said the company has achieved important milestones, such as becoming the top caller ID provider in eight countries and the top provider of scam solutions for businesses.

“Gogolook is more than just a technology company with our extensive data on scams and behavioral patterns. We are focused on solving social issues on a global scale by developing advanced AI solutions to create a trustworthy and more secure digital world,” Mr. Joo explained.

Gogolook Southeast Asia Regional Director and Philippines Country Representative Mel Migriño said they introduced the digital anti-scam app Whoscall in the country last year and partnered with the government, private sectors, and cause-oriented groups to reinforce the company’s commitment to providing a safe digital life.

“With more than 84 million Filipinos using the internet, we want to advocate inclusive personal cybersecurity in the Philippines through the Whoscall app,” Ms. Migriño said.

Founded in 2012, TrustTech provider Gogolook was established with “Build for Trust” at its core and offers global anti-scam service driven by AI and data. Additionally, Gogolook has partnered with ScamAdviser, leveraging AI-driven website risk rating technology, to create the world’s most comprehensive digital anti-scam database and provide advanced scam prevention solutions for businesses.

Gogolook is a founding member of the Global Anti-Scam Alliance (GASA) and collaborates with the Taiwan National Police Agency, the Thai Royal Police, the Philippines’ Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center, the Financial Supervisory Service of South Korea, the Fukuoka City and Shibuya city government, and the Royal Malaysia Police to fight scams, dedicated to creating a “scam-free environment.”

