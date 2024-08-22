The spirit of empowerment was palpable last Saturday, Aug. 17, as Babae Ako Partylist, under the dynamic leadership of its first nominee, Ms. Shantal D., hosted a vibrant oath-taking ceremony at the Sto. Niño Covered Court in Barangay Holy Spirit. The event, a collaboration with the Federation Samahang Kababaihan Nagkakaisa Para sa Ikauunlad ng Bayan, Inc., was a beautiful blend of celebration and commitment, highlighting the power and unity of women.

Ms. Shantal D. set the tone for the day with a stirring speech that resonated deeply with the attendees. Her words were a powerful reminder of the party’s unwavering dedication to women’s empowerment, inspiring everyone present to continue the fight for equality and justice. The energy in the room was electric, especially when Ms. Shantal took the stage to perform the Babae Ako Partylist jingle. Her performance was met with enthusiastic applause, filling the space with joy and a shared sense of purpose.

Adding to the lively atmosphere, a Zumba dance group wowed the crowd with an energetic intermission number. Their moves brought smiles and even more energy to the event, reflecting the fun and inclusive spirit of the day. As the ceremony came to a close, it was clear that Babae Ako Partylist is not just a political movement but a beacon of hope and empowerment for women everywhere. With more activities and initiatives on the horizon, this party is poised to make even greater strides in championing the rights and dignity of women. Stay tuned for what’s next — they’re just getting started!

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

