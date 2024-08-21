Globe has been named a winner of the prestigious HR Asia Best Companies to Work For in Asia, The Philippines Chapter (2024), the fourth consecutive year for the company to receive such recognition.

This recognition is a testament to Globe’s unwavering commitment to workplace excellence and reflects the company’s strong focus on employee well-being, offering comprehensive wellness, learning, and growth programs that empower its workforce to live their best lives.

The award was presented at a gala dinner held on Aug. 16, 2024, at the Manila Marriott Hotel. Globe was represented by Renato Jiao, Chief Human Resource Officer; and Lynn Atanacio-Cano, VP of Total Rewards, Center of Excellence.

“This recognition from HR Asia is a validation of our ongoing efforts to create a workplace where innovation thrives, diversity is celebrated, and every employee feels valued. At Globe, we believe that by empowering our people, we can better serve our customers and contribute meaningfully to nation-building,” Mr. Jiao said, expressing his pride in the company’s achievement.

Globe’s care extends beyond the workplace, with a steadfast commitment to sustainability and active nation-building initiatives. Its dedication to these causes is reflected in unique customer programs that empower Globe employees to give back to the customers and communities they serve.

The company is also committed to diversity and inclusion, ensuring that everyone is embraced. Globe holds trainings on gender and disability sensitivity, and celebrates the individuality of every employee. This way, Globe highlights the importance of unity and respect, reinforcing its dedication to a culture that values every individual’s traditions, experiences and preferences.

Globe continues to evolve and adapt to the changing needs of its employees and customers, remaining committed to fostering a work environment that encourages growth, innovation, and social responsibility.

To learn more about Globe, visit www.globe.com.ph.

