One of the top recycling companies in the country welcomed House Speaker Martin Romualdez and a team of legislators from the House of Representatives (HOR) to their Mexico, Pampanga facility last Monday to clarify the nature of its operations and to express their support for Congress’ campaign against POGOs and illegal drugs.

Infinity Eight Trading and Marketing Corp. (Infinity Eight) legal counsel Atty. Stephen Jaromay said the company “is fully supportive of the efforts of Congress to shut down POGOs and to combat illegal drugs.”

“We likewise welcome the opportunity to clarify any misconceptions or misunderstandings about the nature of Infinity Eight’s operations.”

The lawyer, accompanied by officers and staff of Infinity Eight, welcomed the House delegation to their company headquarters. In a short briefing, the legislators were provided with a background of the company and its plastic recycling operations.

Atty. Jaromay informed lawmakers that the original facilities of Infinity Eight are located in Plastic City in Valenzuela.

Showing photos of the damage caused by Typhoon Carina to its equipment in their Valenzuela facility, Atty. Jaromay said “the company decided to move its main base of operations here due to the threats posed by chronic flooding in Valenzuela.”

“So this facility houses all the major components of their operations, such as junk reception and processing, recycling facilities, and company headquarters,” explained Atty. Jaromay, who added that the residence of the family that owns the compound is also located inside the same.

The company profile on the Infinity Eight website says its reputation is “built upon technological advancement in processing scrap materials for recycling purposes” such as carton, plastics, and steel. Established in Valenzuela City three decades ago, the company at present recycles more than 3,000 tons of PET bottles monthly, and has the capacity to recycle more than 1,000 tons of Polyethylene (PE) and Polypropylene (PP) plastic pellets monthly.

The profile further states that it has serviced customers in China, Taiwan, Japan, Vietnam, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Korea, and the United States for years, proof of “the high standard and quality of PET bottle flakes produced by Infinity Eight Trading and Marketing Corp. Over the past years, the plastic pellets the company produced have already been widely recognized by both local and overseas customers due to its high degree of purities.”

Among the lawmakers with the Speaker during the briefing and site visit were Deputy Speaker and Pampanga 3rd District Rep. Aurelio “Dong” Gonzalez, Jr., Deputy Speaker and Iloilo 1st District Rep. Janette Garin, Transportation Committee Chair and Antipolo 2nd District Rep. Romeo Acop, Dangerous Drugs Committee Chair and Surigao Del Norte 2nd District Rep. Robert Ace Barbers, Public Order and Safety and Chair and Santa Rosa Lone District Rep. Dan Fernandez, Games and Amusements Chair and Cavite 6th District Rep. Antonio Ferrer, Accounts Chair and Abang Lingkod Rep. Joseph Stephen “Caraps” Paduano, and Surigao Del Sur 2nd District Rep. Johnny Pimentel.

The legislators had earlier visited and inspected the Zun Yuan POGO facilities in Bamban, Tarlac, and the Lucky South 99 site in Porac, Pampanga. They later inspected the Empire 999 Realty Corp. warehouse in Mexico, Pampanga where P3.6 billion worth of shabu was seized by law enforcement authorities last year.

Mr. Romualdez said the site visits would allow legislators to see how the POGO and drug operations were conducted up close, and guide them in taking the steps necessary to hold the POGO and illegal drug syndicates accountable.