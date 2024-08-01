Building solutions provider Holcim Philippines is highlighting its strength in providing a reliable supply of innovative and sustainable construction materials in its latest commercial featuring rock star Chito Miranda.

In the ad, Mr. Miranda, frontman of the rock band Parokya ni Edgar, plays a sales officer confidently guaranteeing potential customers that Holcim has the right solution for constructing homes, buildings, and roads. The commercial features punk rock music with crunchy guitar riffs and powerful vocals to further reinforce Holcim Philippines’ bold message.

Beyond showcasing Holcim’s range of high-performance building solutions for major construction projects, the commercial highlights how the company’s offerings are in line with its promise of reliable supply and sustainable products.

The commercial features a diverse array of Holcim’s innovative building solutions. Leading the pack is Excel ECOPlanet, an environmentally friendly cement specifically formulated for homes and low-rise buildings, followed by Solido, which is ideal for infrastructure and road projects. The lineup also features specialized building solutions like Optimo, the sustainable cement for high-rise building projects, and WallRight, a high-quality masonry cement. Lastly, Holcim introduces its new skim coat and tile adhesive product lines, TectorPlast and TectorCeram.

Watch Holcim Philippines’ latest ad here: https://web.facebook.com/share/v/grNq4fTh2gqVKtAu/.

