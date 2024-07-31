Okada Manila, Asia’s premier integrated resort, joins in the celebration and the spirit of the highly anticipated summer games with its latest campaign, “Embrace Your Own Greatness.” The campaign underlines the resort’s commitment to provide exceptional guest experiences and world-class amenities, designed to make every guest feel like a champion every time they stay at the five-time Forbes five-star integrated resort.

“For every guest, every moment spent at Okada Manila is a milestone, every stay a victory lap,” said Robert Scott, Vice-President of Hotel Operations at Okada Manila. “Our goal is to create an environment where the world’s finest comforts meet heartfelt Filipino warmth and Japanese hospitality, celebrating the most important part of our story — our guests.”

The “Embrace Your Own Greatness” campaign will feature a series of events and promotions for guests to mark their achievements and enjoy personal wins. The Okada Manila experience is made even better with championship-caliber promotions such as the Stay and Dine package, which includes complimentary dining credits worth P2,500; and the Stay, Flex, Fly offer, providing flexible check-in and check-out times along with round-trip airport transfers.

From Aug. 17 to Sept. 22, families, car enthusiasts, and staycation lovers are in for an unforgettable time at The Ultimate Hot Wheels Experience at Cove Manila, Asia’s largest indoor beach club. To top off these amazing offers, guests can go on a gastronomic journey beyond flavors and explore a feast for the soul at more than 40 dining options, offering a culinary marathon that caters to every palate.

Okada Manila invites everyone to join in the celebration as the world witnesses the greatness of sport and spectacle. Guests are welcome to experience the unparalleled leisure and hospitality that has made Okada Manila a premier destination in the region. Whether guests are looking for a relaxing getaway, a culinary adventure, or a vibrant cultural experience, Okada Manila offers something for everyone.

For more information about the “Embrace Your Own Greatness” campaign and to make reservations, please visit https://www.okadamanila.com/embrace-your-own-greatness.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

