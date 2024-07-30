Women are traditionally called the “light of a home” or ilaw ng tahanan. Beyond being default homemakers, they can brilliantly infuse light in the essence in every living space.

Perhaps this is the reason why women play key roles in the field of interior design. Their creations and concepts have significantly impacted the worlds they move in — both aesthetically and functionality in any sphere.

Watch Episode 2 of Alagang Wilcon on YouTube, which highlights three excellent interior designers.

Meeting the Women of Interior Design

Leave it to a woman to bring unique ideas to the table.

But when you gather dynamic women oozing with new ideas and brimming with energy to try every conceivable concept, you’ve got one dynamo of a design team. Trust them to blend all the essential elements of visual experiences, comfort, functionality and even sustainability into one remarkable masterpiece that are both aesthetically pleasing and downright functional.

In today’s spotlight are three remarkable women who have not only transformed spaces but also set new industry standards — Amina Aranaz-Alunan and the Almario sisters, Ivy and Cynthia Almario.

Amina Aranaz-Alunan is a notable designer who has carved her niche on the Philippine design industry. With a strong background in fashion and interior design and a keen eye for detail, Amina has a notable career marked by innovation and excellence. Her career highlights include influential roles at Aranaz, a bag and fashion accessory brand, and SoFA Design Institute, where she has left an indelible mark on the industry.

Meanwhile, the reputation of dynamic design duo of siblings Ivy and Cynthia Almario has spread far and wide. Their creative sisterhood has cascaded to their collaborative masterpieces. Each design shows a seamless work process that merge individual talents to transform remarkable spaces. Their career journey is dotted by a series of impressive achievements, including the founding of Atelier Almario, a design firm known for its excellent and innovative approach to interior design.

These ladies excel at communicating their design ideas and collaborate closely with architects and contractors to achieve perfect execution. Their reputations are built on their talent, creativity, and drive to set new standards in interior design.

Women as Design Chameleon

If there will be a master class in the art of adaptability and innovation in the world of interior design, Ms. Amina Aranaz-Alunan and the Alamrio sisters, Ivy and Cynthia, would undoubtedly be the lead facilitators.

As featured in Wilcon Depot’s Alagang Wilcon YouTube segment, these lady designers have showcased their remarkable ability to seamlessly transition between diverse styles, always delivering exceptional results that cater to their clients’ unique preferences and needs.

Echoing the sentiments expressed in the article “Women as Design Chameleons,” these design icons share common traits that have propelled them to the forefront of their professions. “Design leaders are really about pushing for your own visions, telling your own stories, creating your own language of design that really talks about you as a person and carving that space in the market.” In this powerful statement, Alunan articulately encapsulates the driving force behind their success, a deeper-rooted commitment to authority and self-expression, which has empowered them to continuously redefine the boundaries of interior design.

As the Alagang Wilcon segment delves into the unique perspective of these design chameleons, a fascinating interplay between invention and adaptability emerges. The Almario sisters, for instance, emphasize the importance of being a collaborative designer, one who is adept at understanding the client’s needs and translating them into visually captivating and functionally harmonious spaces. “So we really are design chameleons. We have mastered the principles of interior design. So we can apply it to what [is] best.”

As these women continue redefining the interior design world, their ability to adapt and innovate remains a testament to their skill and creativity. Rather than adhering to a one-size-fits-all approach, they’ve integrated diverse design elements and techniques, crafting personalized solutions that cater to each client’s unique preferences and aspirations, ensuring their creations are not just aesthetically pleasing but also deeply meaningful and functional.

Episode 2 of Featuring Exceptional Women in Design

As part of its ongoing effort to highlight exceptional talent in the industry, Wilcon Depot proudly presents Episode 2 of Alagang Wilcon. The trailblazing women featured in this episode represent diverse styles and specialties, each bringing their unique perspective and creativity to the industry.

Their work exemplifies excellence in design and reflects Wilcon Depot’s values of innovation and sustainability. Through their stories, viewers can gain insight into the artistry, dedication, and vision that drive successful interior design projects.

Watch the Alagang Wilcon Episode 2 on Wilcon Depot’s Youtube channel, @Wilcon TV.

For more information about Wilcon, visit www.wilcon.com.ph or follow their social media accounts on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok. You can also subscribe to and connect with them on Viber Community, LinkedIn, and YouTube. For inquiries, you may contact the Wilcon Depot Hotline at 88-WILCON (88-945266).

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.