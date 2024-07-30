Angel’s Pizza, the fastest-growing pizza chain of the Figaro Coffee Group, is excited to announce a remarkable achievement in its midyear business review. The company has achieved P1.2 billion in sales on GrabFood during the first half of 2024, with over 925 thousand transactions.

This impressive figure represents a year-to-year growth of 63%, showcasing the brand’s strong post-pandemic recovery and sustained delivery business on the leading on-demand deliveries platform. This growth was driven by a strong collaboration with Grab, driven by successful campaigns and innovative solutions such as GrabUnlimited Deals.

Angel’s Pizza is part of GrabFood Signatures, a community of merchant-partners exclusive to the Grab platform. As a GrabFood Signatures merchant-partner, Angel’s Pizza gets access to exclusive marketing and promo mileages that put them front and center during platform campaigns, leading to unparalleled user and transaction growth.

In Metro Manila, Angel’s Pizza experienced a 53% year-to-year sales growth on the GrabFood platform. In the provincial areas, Angel’s Pizza achieved a rapid 151% year-to-year sales growth. These figures affirm Angel’s Pizza as a strong pizza brand which customers keep coming back to on the GrabFood platform.

The midyear business review event was attended by key personnel, including Justin Liu, Chairman of Figaro Coffee Group; Ace Azarraga, Director for Brand and Partnership of Figaro Coffee Group; GJ Roño, Grab Philippines Director for Strategy and Partnership; Yayen Portal, Grab Head of Merchants; Bea Torricer, GrabFood Commercial Lead PH and Sandy Calderon, GrabFood Key Account Manager.

Justin Liu, Chairman of Figaro Coffee Group, stated, “We are incredibly proud of the progress Angel’s Pizza has made. Achieving P1.2 billion in sales on Grab in the first half of 2024 is a monumental milestone that reflects our dedication to providing high-quality products and excellent service to our customers. As a long-time partner of Grab, we affirm our continuous and strong relationship which gives us more excitement towards future growth and innovation together.”

Ace Azarraga, Director for Brand and Partnership, added, “This significant growth is a result of our strategic partnerships and relentless focus on innovation and customer satisfaction. We thank Grab and our loyal customers for their continued support and trust in Angel’s Pizza.”

Grab Philippines Director for Deliveries and Strategy Greg Camacho shared, “The success of Angel’s Pizza attests to the positive impact of collaboration between GrabFood and its merchant-partners, and we are glad to be part of their growth story.”

Camacho also underscored GrabFood’s dedication to empowering businesses. “We are relentless in our pursuit of innovative campaigns and technologies — which include GrabUnlimited and our array of ad tools and promos — which help our merchant-partners create informed and effective strategies in reaching our highly active user base. This co-engineering of solutions enables us to propel them towards the vision they’ve set for their businesses.”

Angel’s Pizza’s success is a testament to its innovative approach, customer-centric strategies, and commitment to delivering delicious and high-quality products.

