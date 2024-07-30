The multimillion expansion project is set to redefine the experience of guests by merging modern conveniences set within a stunning natural backdrop

Fridays Puerto Galera, a leading luxury resort found inside the lagoons of the UNESCO-protected Muelle Bay in Boquete Island, Mindoro, is gearing up to unveil a multi-million expansion of its resort facilities by 2025.

The said improvements are set to redefine the experience of guests by merging modern conveniences set within a stunning natural backdrop.

Helmed by DXL Architectural Design Services, the expansion project includes the construction of the Fridays Puerto Galera Conference Hall, Fridays Beach Club, Pool Bar, Wellness Cabanas, as well as a Game Room and a Jungle Gym for kids.

Also in the pipeline is the construction of the resort’s very own and exclusive Pier Dock for guests arriving from Berberabe or the Batangas City Main Port.

“This expansion project is made to combine modern conveniences with sustainable principles reflecting a contemporary Filipino aesthetic,” says Romeo Co, General Manager of Fridays Puerto Galera. “Our aim is to be a preferred MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions) resort in Puerto Galera, Mindoro Province.”

Fridays Puerto Galera is popular for its unique positioning as a “quiet luxury” resort.

The picturesque property offers visitors a chance to immerse themselves in nature while enjoying utmost comfort and privacy.

“Our aim is to enhance further the resort’s offerings. The construction of a new Conference Hall is set to host corporate meetings, group gatherings and where special occasions can take place amidst the beauty of the landscape. Surrounded by hills and the commanding views of the waters of Puerto Galera, this new conference facility (which can accommodate up to 150 guests with flexible space solutions) promises to cultivate a peaceful and secure atmosphere for our valued guests to make memories that last.”

Fridays Beach Club (formerly Fridays Crusoe Restaurant) is also set to offer an entirely new Filipino-themed dining experience; while the addition of a Game Room is intended to host guests looking for a mix of work and play.

“After long meetings or during breaks, guests can relax and have fun amidst various recreational activities aimed at promoting team building and camaraderie,” explains Co.

“Fridays Puerto Galera also intends to provide a holistic experience through various wellness offerings such as yoga and meditation sessions; as well as improving our spa facilities for guests’ total relaxation and well-being.”

Fridays Puerto Galera which opened in 2018 currently has 24 rooms and suites. It is located inside the lagoons of UNESCO-protected Muelle Bay known as the best spot in Mindoro.

The resort is situated in the island of Boquete, otherwise known as Paniquian Island, which is surrounded by powdery white and pink sand and teeming blue water.

Visit fridayspuertogalera.com to know more.

