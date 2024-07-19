Heralding a new era of digital entertainment, PlayTime, the fastest-growing online gaming platform in the country, introduces iconic noontime TV show host, box-office hits producer, comedian and actor Vic “Bossing” Sotto as its official endorser.

In a recent photo and video shoot production, Bossing was joined by PlayTime executives for the preparations to ramp up the online gaming experience of its players and for the media to have unlimited thrills as they played and walked-through the online games.

With his more than four decades career in the Philippine entertainment scene from dominating noontime TV show ratings with exciting games and contests on Eat Bulaga!; prolific and remarkable feat as a TV sitcom star; and movie actor and producer of commercially successful films, it’s almost like a natural progression for Bossing to spread his wings and make a stronger presence online and take on the challenge as the king of multimedia entertainment.

He expresses his excitement to reach a wider audience in digital media, “It is truly heartwarming and a privilege to continue my mission to bring fun, entertainment and happiness in the daily lives of Filipinos, anytime and anywhere, through PlayTime,” Sotto said.

With Bossing as the endorser of PlayTime, players will have more fun with over 2,500 games to choose from, the largest game bank of its kind. PlayTime also provides the best online gaming experience with guaranteed highest cashback online gaming platform in the country, which is up to 2% higher than all other licensed platforms, and guaranteed withdrawal in 10 minutes, with a P1,000 guarantee for any delayed orders. PlayTime brings the same high stakes excitement to its 10 million players and growing. For starters, newcomers receive a free bonus worth P3,875.

PlayTime also partnered with Binibining Pilipinas Charities, Inc. (BPCI) and sponsored the illustrious 60th Binibining Pilipinas pageant, known for its impressive roster of Filipina beauty queens who are also committed to humanitarian endeavors.

For unparalleled online gaming experience, PlayTime is easily accessible via GCash, Maya, or www.playtime.ph, where every moment is fun-filled and every peso brings one closer to winning big and earning more.

