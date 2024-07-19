Hyundai Motor Philippines, Inc. (HMPH) officially reveals the all-new Santa Fe HEV and new Tucson HEV — the first Hyundai Hybrid models to be introduced to the Philippine market. Aside from a product presentation by HMPH representatives, the event was also graced by Hyundai Brand Ambassador, Paulo Avelino.

“Through the introduction of these two cars, Hyundai further diversifies its lineup — we now have a fleet of SUVs, MPVs, EVs, high-performance cars, and, finally, Hyundai Hybrid. Whichever stage of life you’re in, there is a Hyundai vehicle that suits your needs, solidifying our purpose to provide a Hyundai for every Filipino,” says HMPH Managing Director Cecil Capacete.

The all-new Santa Fe Hybrid is powered by a Smartstream 1.6 Turbocharged HEV engine that delivers 235ps and 367Nm of torque. Its Hybrid system comes with e-Dynamic Drive that allows electric-powered Handling, Traction, Evasive Handling Assist, and Dynamic Torque Vectoring Control. Through the Smart Regenerative Braking System, the level of energy that the vehicle can recover is automatically adjusted during deceleration based on driving conditions to provide fuel-efficient driving.

Moving into the cabin, the interior is fitted with first row relaxation comfort seats and second row captain seats with remote folding function, accessible through the 12.3” panoramic curved infotainment display. This is also where Hybrid system-related information such as Hybrid battery level, Hybrid Fuel Economy, and Electric Motor Usage can be viewed. Furthermore, dual wireless smartphone charging ports with built-in cooling fans, a UV-C sterilization tray, and a bi-directional storage console also give passengers peak convenience, space, and accessibility. Safety also comes standard in the form of Hyundai SmartSense, which includes a Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist, All-around Parking Distance Warnings, and Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist, a Surround View Monitor, among others.

The all-new Santa Fe HEV is available in select Hyundai dealerships with a retail price of PhP 3,330,000. It comes in 6 colors: Abyss Black, Creamy White, Magnetic Gray, Earthy Brass, Terracotta Orange, and Ocado Green.

On the other hand, those looking into more compact options can opt for the new 2025 Tucson Hybrid. The iconic nameplate receives a refreshed look — from its radiator grille, front and rear bumpers, as well as new wheel design, further redefining its sporty spirit. Like the Santa Fe, the new Tucson Hybrid comes with e-Dynamic Driving, as well as Smart Regenerative Braking for optimal fuel-efficiency. Aside from the traditional driving modes like eco, smart, and sport, this car comes with “Baby mode,” which activates optimal acceleration that enhances comfort for the young ones on board.

Powered by a Smartstream 1.6 Turbocharged Hybrid engine, this new Tucson Hybrid is capable of a maximum output of 235ps and 367Nm of torque, offering exceptional power for a compact SUV. Furthermore, it has a column-mounted Shift by Wire lever allowing intuitive and rapid shifting operation while driving. Additionally, the new Tucson Hybrid is equipped with Hyundai SmartSense, providing top-notch safety features such as Blind Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist, Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist, Lane Keeping & Following Assist, Side Parking Distance Warning, Smart Cruise Control, and a Surround View Monitor.

As for its interior, the new Tucson Hybrid also sports an impressive 12.3” panoramic curved infotainment display with Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Improved storage space and convenience can also be enjoyed through the vehicle’s Floating Type Console Box, Steering Column-mounted Shift-by-Wire Lever, and Seat Remote Folding System.

The new Tucson will retail in select Hyundai dealerships for PhP 2,290,000 in 7 colors: Pine Green, Phantom Black Pearl, White Cream, Shimmering Silver, Amazon Gray, Deep Sea, and Cashmere Bronze. Additionally, its gasoline- and diesel-powered trims are also now available. The new Tucson Diesel retailing for PhP 1,980,000, and the new Tucson Gas for PhP 1,680,000.

Both the Tucson Hybrid and Santa Fe Hybrid have HEV warranty coverage of 5 years or 200,000km, and a High Voltage Battery warranty for 8 years or 160,000km, whichever comes first. Reservations can be made at the following Hyundai dealerships: Alabang, Bacolod, Cebu South, Commonwealth, E. Rodriguez, Makati, Pampanga, and Pasig.

Catch these cars in full metal at Hyundai Mobility Experience Alabang Town Center from July 18 to 21. Visitors who drop by can enjoy free coffee from Nomad Café and take unique snapshots with family and friends at the Hyundai photobooth. Additionally, customers who make onsite reservations of any variant of the Hyundai Creta or Stargazer can enjoy an event exclusive discount worth Php 10,000.

To learn more, visit https://www.hyundai.com/ph/en/hyundai-story/hyundai-mobility-experience. Stay updated with Hyundai through @HyundaiMotorPhilippines on Facebook and Instagram.

