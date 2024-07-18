The Medical City (TMC), a premier healthcare brand, and the Department of Tourism (DOT) have officially entered into a historic partnership aimed at positioning the Philippines as a top destination for health and wellness. The partnership was formalized during the Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) signing on July 17 at Grand Hyatt Manila.

Since 2008, TMC has been a DOT-accredited hospital, consistently maintaining this status and underscoring its long-term commitment to excellence in medical tourism. With a network of hospitals serving close to 20,000 international patients yearly, TMC stands as a leader in the field.

DOT identifies TMC as a standout partner in its pursuit of providing a holistic medical tourism program to international patients. To date, TMC serves patients from countries such as the mainland USA, Guam, Korea, China, Japan, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The MOA signing marked the first public-private collaboration of its kind, setting a new standard for the Philippines’ medical sector.

Comprehensive Services and Personalized Care for Medical Tourists

TMC Ortigas, a Joint Commission International (JCI)-approved facility, is a trusted hospital for international patients in the Philippines. It offers advanced medical technology and personalized care. It’s a preferred destination for medical tourists seeking high-quality healthcare, with easily accessible locations nationwide and competitive pricing, making it a cost-effective option.

TMC’s International Patient Concierge Services streamline all international patient transactions, providing seamless medical travel coordination, accommodation assistance, and airport meet-and-greet services for medical and non-medical travelers. Recognizing the significance of international patient care, TMC has dedicated Korean and Japanese helpdesks to offer specialized support, ensuring minimal language barriers for a smooth healthcare experience.

Discover Your Wellness Series

At the same event, DOT and TMC launched the ‘Discover Your Wellness’ series as part of ‘Love the Philippines’ campaign, under its medical tourism arm. The project will highlight the unique blend of world-class healthcare, breathtaking tourist attractions, and vibrant cultural experiences available in the country.

TMC strongly emphasizes wellness, aligning with the DOT’s vision to promote holistic wellness experiences in the Philippines. The collaboration highlights the country’s diverse wellness offerings with TMC’s facilities and personalized healthcare services.

Discover Your Wellness series will be available on TMC’s digital channels and DOT-identified platforms, ensuring it reaches a wide audience of potential medical tourists who seek high-quality healthcare at an affordable cost. More details will about the series will be posted soon on TMC’s Facebook Page.

Making The Philippines as a Choice Medical Tourism Destination

“The Medical City is honored to collaborate with the DOT to showcase the Philippines as a top global medical tourism destination,” stated Dr. Eugenio Jose F. Ramos, President and CEO of The Medical City. “This partnership underscores our vision to delivering world-class healthcare accessible to a wider audience, blending exceptional medical care with the unique offerings of the Philippines.”

DOT Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco also highlighted the partnership’s importance: “We are blessed to be partnering with The Medical City in our government’s efforts to expand the medical tourism portfolio of the country. Together, we will emphasize advantages of choosing the Philippines for medical care where patients can expect world-class healthcare services, complimented by our hospitality and beautiful landscapes.”

The collaboration with DOT highlights TMC’s distinction in the healthcare sector. TMC remains committed to lead the way by providing a holistic patient experience by integrating advanced medical technologies, comprehensive care programs, and a patient-centric approach, ensuring each service meets the needs and expectations of every patient.

