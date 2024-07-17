Promoting good health and holistic protection for overall well-being

Good health is essential for living a fulfilling and satisfying life. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), health is “a state of complete physical, mental and social well-being and not merely the absence of disease or infirmity.”

Prioritizing health and well-being has far-reaching positive effects that extend beyond individual lives. In fact, Investing in health not only benefits individuals but also has significant economic benefits. In a report, McKinsey & Company mentioned that improving global health could boost global gross domestic product (GDP) by $12 trillion by 2040.

Retchel Go, an international alternative medicine practitioner and director of Cocolife, said that maintaining good health and preventing diseases requires a holistic approach.

“Regular exercise strengthens the body, improves cardiovascular health, and enhances mood. Balanced nutrition, like quality water, fruits, vegetables, carbohydrates, protein, sugar, etc., supplemented with functional food supplements, provides essential nutrients for bodily functions and supports overall well-being,” Mr. Go said. “Sufficient sleep allows for proper rest and rejuvenation, vital for cognitive function and immune health. Effective stress management techniques, such as mindfulness or relaxation exercises, mitigate the harmful effects of chronic stress on physical and mental health.”

Mr. Go also emphasized the importance of avoiding harmful habits like smoking and excessive alcohol consumption, as these practices protect against various diseases, ensuring longevity and vitality.

One of the foundational elements that the Cocolife director highlights is health awareness. He advocates for widespread information drives and interactive discussions focused on health and well-being.

“By empowering individuals with knowledge and resources, we can create a culture of proactive health management and significantly reduce the burden of preventable diseases,” Mr. Go said.

In addition, regular health screenings and check-ups said that these evaluations are important to identify potential health issues before they become serious, allowing for timely interventions.

He added, “As I often emphasize, individuals are the doctors of themselves, entrusted with the freedom to prioritize their well-being. Through regular screenings and preventive health care, individuals can make informed decisions about their lifestyle and health, promoting longevity and vitality.”

Likewise, medical insurance plays a crucial role in disease prevention and wellness promotion, according to Edward Robin Gonzales, chief agency officer at Cocolife.

“Through various medical insurance products in the market, people are made aware of the benefits it can provide,” Mr. Gonzales explained.

Furthermore, health insurance plans often include provisions for preventive care services. These services may range from routine health screenings to vaccinations and wellness programs.

“Products are designed to protect a person’s health and prevent the root causes of illnesses,” the Cocolife executive asserted.

One of the significant challenges people face in accessing healthcare is the escalating cost of medical services, including doctor’s fees, hospitalizations, and medications. Moreover, according to Mr. Gonzales, misconceptions about health insurance often deter individuals from exploring preventive care options. Many believe that insurance plans are rigid and expensive, covering only a limited set of conditions.

Cocolife recognizes this barrier and addresses it by continuously developing affordable medical insurance products. Specifically, the Cocolife ARUGA plan challenges these misconceptions by offering customizable options that fit various budgets.

Cocolife ARUGA plan is a life and health insurance plan that is specifically designed to safeguard individuals and families from the uncertainties of health challenges. The plan offers more comprehensive health coverage compared to traditional insurance plans. It goes beyond the usual lists of specific illnesses by providing results-oriented coverage for a wide range of health conditions. This means individuals can have peace of mind knowing they are protected against various health issues, offering comprehensive coverage that goes beyond what is expected.

“For only P147 a day, ARUGA can provide a medical insurance benefit of up to P1,000,000 for major health issues like confinement in an Intensive Care Unit (ICU), advanced cognitive impairment, permanent need for a wheelchair, permanent loss of use of two limbs, sight, hearing, and speech. It also provides up to P200,000 coverage upon diagnosis of early-stage critical illness,” he explained.

In addition, the insurance plan is the guaranteed cash benefit, which is equivalent to 100% of the plan’s face amount in the event of life impact, major loss, or specific illness conditions.

In the event of the policyholder’s passing, Cocolife ARUGA gives a death benefit that provides life insurance protection equal to the plan’s face amount, ensuring the financial security of beneficiaries during unforeseen circumstances, thus lessening the burden on loved ones during difficult times.

The ARUGA plan also offers a ‘return of premium’ where the policyholder will receive 100% of the total basic premiums paid if they outlive the policy, as long as no major health condition benefit has been paid.

Mr. Gonzales stressed the importance of consulting with a financial advisor to tailor insurance products based on specific needs and affordability. By enlisting the expertise of financial advisors, individuals can gain clarity on product features and understand how they stand to benefit from them.

“I would strongly suggest individuals consult a financial advisor to provide clients sound decisions on what products to buy based on needs and affordability. They can guide clients through the product features and how clients will benefit from it,” said Mr. Gonzales.

Cocolife, the biggest Filipino-owned stock life insurance company and the first ISO-certified Filipino insurance company, has a rich history of providing comprehensive insurance products and services to the people.

“With our enhanced product development efforts, we [have been aiming] to launch more products and services that are responsive to the changing landscape and consumer needs,” said Cocolife President and CEO Atty. Jose Martin A. Loon.

Safeguard your health while improving it with Cocolife ARUGA. Learn more about this plan by going to https://www.cocolife.com/products/individual-insurance/.

