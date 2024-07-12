Leading global smart device brand OPPO enables more Filipinos to access AI smartphone innovations and technologies with the official launch of the OPPO Reno12 Series 5G this July 12.

The two newest Portrait Experts are now available nationwide – the OPPO Reno12 5G and OPPO Reno12 Pro 5G – redefine the smartphone experience with intuitive AI features that seamlessly integrate into the users’ daily lives. Continuing the legacy of the highly-renowned Reno Series, the OPPO Reno12 Series 5G is packed with a powerful AI camera system, futuristic and stylish design, industry-leading battery and charging, and reliable durability.

Tap into the future of mobile photography with the latest AI Portrait Expert

The OPPO Reno12 Series 5G elevates mobile photography with its Ultra-Clear Camera System complemented by AI Portrait features that make every shot stunning and picturesque, no matter the conditions.

The OPPO Reno12 5G and OPPO Reno12 Pro 5G both have a powerful camera system that includes a 50MP Sony LYT-600 Main Camera with an All Pixel Omni-Directional PDAF and OIS and a 112° Ultra-Wide Camera with Sony IMX355 Sensor. Both devices also carry OPPO’s Flash Snapshot feature that now includes nuanced adjustments of the shutter speed based on ambient light levels, further enhancing image quality.

Mobile portrait photography will now be even better with the OPPO Reno12 Pro’s 50MP Telephoto Camera with a S5KJN5 Sensor and 2x Optical Zoom and 20x Hybrid Zoom which can capture half-body portraits with a natural bokeh effect comparable to professional cameras.

Selfies will also now be even more share-worthy as the front cameras of both the OPPO Reno12 5G (32MP) and OPPO Reno12 Pro 5G (50MP) are now equipped with advanced AI Portrait retouching capabilities that support autofocus and Portrait Mode. Framing the perfect shot is a lot easier with the ability to switch between 0.8x, 1x and 2x zoom levels plus the adjustments in facial features with precise and natural effects.

The Natural Tone feature of both phones intelligently adjusts exposure based on the scene, capturing more realistic lighting effects and natural skin tones. It detects various scenes, including diverse skin tones, buildings, and ambient lighting, ensuring the most natural skin tone whether it’s a selfie or a group photo.

Enhance photographs with the AI Eraser 2.0

Achieve picture-perfect moments with the upgraded AI Eraser 2.0 in the OPPO Reno12 Series 5G. Now with the “Remove People” function, removing unwanted people or objects in the background can be done online with accuracy and speed with just a few taps. OPPO’s AI Eraser 2.0 employs a comprehensive Diffusion Model, making it comparable to professional photo editing softwares.

Additionally, the Smart Lasso and Paint Over functions have seen improved accuracy since their initial introduction in the OPPO Reno11 Series 5G last April, now boasting up to 98% recognition accuracy for virtually any object in everyday situations.

Create fun, artistic digital avatars with AI Studio

The OPPO Reno12 Series 5G introduces an exciting new feature, the AI Studio. As a free, pre-installed app on both devices, AI Studio gives users the ability to transform any of their photos into their own digital avatar or profile picture. It comes with a variety of creative filters and likenesses to choose from as long as the device is connected through the internet. The AI Studio is user-friendly and can create avatars in just four easy steps:

Open the AI Studio app on your OPPO Reno12 Series 5G device. Log in using your MyOPPO account, to unlock your credits. After choosing your preferred filter, select the photo you want to transform. Wait for a couple of seconds and you will have your digital avatar.

Stay connected anytime and anywhere with AI LinkBoost

Connectivity issues will no longer be a problem even in the toughest scenarios as AI LinkBoost, a next-generation proprietary communication technology developed by OPPO, makes its way to the OPPO Reno12 Series 5G. Set to redefine connectivity standards, AI LinkBoost features a 360º Surround Antenna and Intelligent Network Selection, guaranteeing robust connectivity even in the most challenging scenarios.

Some of the key highlights of the AI LinkBoost include:

Faster Transmission in Crowded Locations: Improved speeds in busy network environments

Improved speeds in busy network environments Rapid Signal Recovery: Quick reconnection after exiting areas with weak signals, such as elevators and basements.

Quick reconnection after exiting areas with weak signals, such as elevators and basements. Reduced Network Lag: Enhanced performance when using two data-intensive apps simultaneously.

Enhanced performance when using two data-intensive apps simultaneously. Seamless Network Switching: Faster transitions between cellular and Wi-Fi networks.

Faster transitions between cellular and Wi-Fi networks. Minimized Interference: Doubled Wi-Fi speeds with minimal Wi-Fi and Bluetooth interruptions compared to competing phones.

Doubled Wi-Fi speeds with minimal Wi-Fi and Bluetooth interruptions compared to competing phones. Accurate Urban Positioning: Higher accuracy for Google Maps in dense urban areas.

As proof of AI LinkBoost’s capability to strengthen connectivity, the OPPO Reno12 Series 5G became the first smartphone series to receive the High Network Performance certification from TÜV Rheinland, solidifying its top-tier connectivity especially made for all types of user segments.

The OPPO Reno12 Series 5G is also powered by BeaconLink, an independently developed technology by OPPO that improves Bluetooth uplink capability by 300%, enabling device-to-device voice calls over Bluetooth at a distance of up to 200 meters in a completely disconnected environment.formance certification from TÜV Rheinland, solidifying its top-tier connectivity especially made for all types of user segments.

Embrace the AI era with futuristic and stylish design

The new OPPO AI Phone features a space-craft inspired, fluid metallic design and stylish colorways that don’t compromise on form and function. The OPPO Reno12 5G comes in Astro Silver, Sunset Pink, and Matte Brown while the OPPO Reno12 Pro 5G is available in Nebula Silver and Space Brown.

Despite its sleek profile at just 7.4 millimeters and a weight of only 180 grams, the OPPO Reno12 Series 5G is fitted with excellent build protection, thanks to OPPO’s High-strength Alloy Framework that enhances corrosion and temperature resistance, and thermal conductivity. With an IP65 rating, the OPPO Reno12 Series 5G also excels in dust and water resistance.

Both devices also boast the toughest screen in the Reno Series’ history, providing ultra-flagship level resistance against impacts, drops, bending, and scratches. The OPPO Reno12 5G has a Corning® Gorilla® Glass 7i while the Reno12 Pro 5G has a Gorilla® Glass Victus® 2.

Enjoy Smoother User Experience, Improved Battery Life, and Fast Charging

Bringing an ultimate balance between power and battery life is the new custom MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Energy for Reno mobile platform, developed exclusively by MediaTek and OPPO. The advanced chip, joined with OPPO’s Trinity Engine in ColorOS 14, ensures a silky-smooth user experience at all times.

OPPO also used the latest manufacturing processes to fit a massive 5,000mAh battery into the OPPO Reno12 Series 5G without sacrificing the phone’s slim profile. Powering up the OPPO Reno12 Series 5G can be faster with OPPO’s 80W SUPERVOOC™ Flash Charge, which can charge the phone from 1% to 47% in just 18 minutes and from 1% to 100% in just 49 minutes.

Enter your AI Era with the new OPPO Reno12 Series 5G!

Tap into the future and enter your AI Era today! Get the OPPO Reno12 5G for P24,999 or the OPPO Reno12 Pro 5G priced at P34,999.

Pre-order is ongoing until July 19, available in all OPPO authorized offline stores nationwide. All preorders of the OPPO Reno12 Series 5G come with a free S29 Night Light bluetooth Speaker

My OPPO App User Benefits

More benefits await loyal My OPPO app users. Here are some redeemable perks for OPPO Reno12 Series 5G users starting July 12 until stocks last:

4,500 Mabuhay Miles

P1,000 Gift Code from Happy Skin

P3,000 CUL-DE-SAC and AKIMBO Discount Codes

P300 Gift Code from Zalora

Comprehensive Protection with OPPO Care for Reno12 Series 5G

Taking care of a prized device such as the OPPO Reno12 Series 5G against possible damage is now made easier with the OPPO Protection Plan’s OPPO Care. It offers one-time free screen replacement for accidental impact, crash, or collision damage within the first 12 months, and extending the warranty by another 12 months for performance issues from factory defects, excluding screen damage.

For broader coverage, the OPPO Care+ Plan includes Accidental & Liquid Damage Protection, offering full repair service for accidents within 12 months, with free repairs up to 85% of the phone’s SRP.

Exclusive discounts on OPPO Care are available for OPPO Reno12 Series 5G purchases from July 12 to August 11, in participating OPPO Brand Stores:

OPPO Care Plan for OPPO Reno12 5G is P999 (from P1,599)

OPPO Care Plan for OPPO Reno12 Pro 5G is P1,299 (from P1,799)

Official OPPO E-Commerce Stores

The OPPO Reno12 Series 5G will be available on OPPO’s official Shopee page starting July 12, with an exclusive for the OPPO Reno12 Pro 5G until July 18.

The OPPO Reno12 5G will be available on Lazada and TikTok Shop channels starting July 12, while the OPPO Reno12 Pro 5G will be available starting July 19. Buyers are entitled to the following first sale benefits until July 20:

Free OPPO Enco Air2

100% Free Shipping

0% Interest Installment of up to 12 months via SPayLater

Installment payments via LazPayLater and TikTok PayLater

P200 GCash Product Review Cashback

P1,000 off OPPO Product Voucher

Plus, 45 lucky buyers will also have the chance to win one of the 15 OPPO x BSS Silver Limited Edition Gift Box or one of 30 BSS Postcards in an exclusive raffle.

Operators

You can also purchase via your preferred operators and get the following benefits:

Globe ● First Sale starts on July 12

● OPPO Reno12 5G will be available via Plan 1799 with P1,500 cash-out

● OPPO Reno12 Pro 5G will be available via Plan 1999 with P2,500 cash-out

● Comes with free OPPO Enco Buds2 until stocks last Smart ● First Sale starts on July 12

● OPPO Reno12 5G will be available via Signature Plan+ 999, just add P500 per month with a P7,000 cash-out.

● OPPO Reno12 Pro 5G available via Signature Plan+ 999, just add P600 per month with a P8,300 cash-out.

● Comes with free OPPO Enco Buds2 until stocks last

Home Credit and Credit Cards

The OPPO Reno12 Series 5G will also be available in installment plans via Home Credit and Credit Card payment options. Home Credit offers installment plans of 6/9/12/15/18 months at 0% interest in all partnered OPPO stores nationwide with lowest monthly payment of P1,489 for the OPPO Reno12 Pro 5G and P1,069 for the OPPO Reno12 5G.

You may also opt to purchase via credit card, available in 6- or 12-month installments at 0% interest for all credit cards.

For more details and updates on the OPPO Reno12 Series 5G, MyOPPO App benefits and OPPO Care plans, visit OPPO Philippines’ official website at www.oppo.com.ph/ or OPPO Philippines’ official social media pages on Facebook, YouTube, and TikTok.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.