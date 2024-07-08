Commuters and motorists passing through Araneta City have spotted a colorful and creative new touch to the everyday urban landscape. On the corner of General Malvar and General Aguinaldo Avenue, the standard white pedestrian lanes have been transformed into a colorful and vibrant piece of eye-catching street art commemorating the upcoming Puregold “Nasa Atin ang Panalo” Thanksgiving Concert.

The special pedestrian lanes resemble the bar codes one might find on groceries while shopping at Puregold. Two lanes highlight the four artists collaborating with Puregold on their “Nasa Atin ang Panalo” musical initiative — BINI, SB19, Flow G, and SunKissed Lola. The other two lanes serve as a reminder for the upcoming “Nasa Atin ang Panalo” concert to be held at Araneta Coliseum on July 12th.

After three successful ticketing events in Puregold Qi Central, Taytay, and Parañaque branches, the “Nasa Atin ang Panalo” concert sold out all its ticketing tiers. Thousands of fans representing the diverse fanbase of BINI, SB19, Flow G, and SunKissed Lola are expected to witness headlining performances. The night will celebrate Original Pinoy Music, with guest appearances from Gloc-9, Skusta Clee, Letters from June, Esay Belanio, and Kahel.

The pedestrian lanes were designed and executed by a team of artists from Marahuyo Studio. The artists involved include Anthony Marahuyo, John Carlo Decrepito, Paul Denvir Delmonte, John Roland Alipis, Rheydene Ortega, Rica Permejo, Aina Arena, Charmaine Camba, Alexis John Arena, Jefferson Parajas, and Michael Autos.

The newly unveiled art functions on multiple levels. Not only does it catch the eye of the general public but also serves as a reminder of the momentous musical event set to come on July 12th.

