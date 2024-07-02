Mars Kaw initially had reservations about the opportunities of e-commerce. Her father had been in the building-supplies business, and following in her father’s footsteps, she had established Buildmate in 2010. For several years, she had been operating offline, putting her focus mostly on business-to-business transactions to grow her company.

It was only when she met a Lazada seller who achieved great success through the platform did she realize the gains it would bring. She had launched Buildmate on Lazada back in 2015, but had never considered it the primary means of expanding her business. That meeting, in her own words, had been eye-opening.

“Before, I thought of e-commerce as just a side business,” Ms. Kaw admitted. “That was my lightbulb moment, when I realized it was not just for the sidelines but that you could go big on online platforms. I got inspired by that seller and, on that day, I decided to go all out on Lazada.”

Since then, Ms. Kaw put her efforts into making Lazada her primary sales channel, and has benefitted greatly from the platform’s extensive resources. For instance, when she was first starting out in the world of e-commerce, her key account manager at Lazada provided the invaluable advice and encouragement she needed to help her manage her digital storefront.

The free classes provided by Lazada University have also provided her with the knowhow, from creating efficient product listings to optimizing promotions and advertising techniques, among other things. As a result, she said that Buildmate’s revenue per buyer has increased by as much as 15% after implementing the strategies she learned.

Ms. Kaw has also leveraged Lazada’s various tools to enhance Buildmate’s presence. For example, she uses Lazada’s customer engagement management feature to interact proactively with shoppers and LazLive to engage with customers in real time. “As technology rapidly advances, understanding new tools and seller programs can set you apart from the competition,” Ms. Kaw said. “It makes you adaptable to the ever-changing market, equips you to handle complex situations, and make better decisions.”

Online-to-Offline Success

Another benefit Ms. Kaw found by bringing her business to Lazada was that she has been able to expand her customer reach exponentially. “When I was starting out, I only served the cities near my area of CAMANAVA. With Lazada, I’ve been able to tap into markets from Luzon to Mindanao, all while staying in my office,” she said.

Interestingly, while Buildmate’s operations are now primarily online, the company’s brick-and-mortar store in Manila has also seen increased foot traffic as a result of its digital presence.

“With Lazada, people search for our store and visit us to see the products physically, which has helped our offline store generate foot traffic,” Ms. Kaw explained. “This creates a 360-degree shopping experience, allowing customers to buy products online and exchange or upgrade them offline. Most importantly, having an offline store builds trust with our buyers.”

Ms. Kaw’s journey of digital transformation has garnered numerous accolades for Buildmate. The company received the top award in the home and living category at the 2020 Lazada Awards and was inducted into the awards’ Hall of Fame in 2021. Additionally, she has become a Lazada certified trainer, committed to sharing her knowledge and experiences to help other e-commerce entrepreneurs succeed.

“Consistency is key to surviving in the online business,” she emphasized. “You need grit, dedication, enthusiasm, and a drive to continually learn and create memorable experiences for customers. Online business is not easy, and challenges are inevitable. Be ready for this, and you’ll succeed.”

Through her strategic embrace of digital transformation, Mars Kaw has not only expanded Buildmate’s horizons but also set a compelling example for other businesses navigating the e-commerce landscape.

