Pag-IBIG Fund Chief Executive Officer Marilene C. Acosta joins other government agencies in supporting First Lady Louise Araneta-Marcos’ Lab for All program at Mandaluyong College in Mandaluyong City, in an effort to bring social and medical services more accessible to communities nationwide.

Pag-IBIG brought its Lingkod Pag-IBIG on Wheels or LPOW to assist members with their membership registration, cash loans, housing loan applications, issuance of Pag-IBIG Loyalty Plus cards, and address membership queries.

“As Lingkod Pag-IBIG, we are committed to ensuring that our members are able to utilize our programs and services, whenever it is needed, wherever they may be. Our LPOW is prepared to be mobilized nationwide and participate in future Lab for All deployments,” Acosta stated.

The Pag-IBIG CEO also showed her support to the members of the LGBTQA+ who joined the event in celebration of the Pride month.

“Our Lingkod Pag-IBIG mantra — Tapat na Serbisyo, Mula sa Puso, does not discriminate against anyone. Kami ang Pag-IBIG na walang pinipiling paglingkuran. Ang aming mga serbisyo at programa ay para sa bawat isang manggagawang Pilipino, ano man ang kasarian at antas ng pamumuhay. Nais namin makapagbigay ng Isang Pag-IBIG na Ramdam ng Lahat,” Acosta added.

