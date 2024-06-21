The Philippines has become an important hub for multinational companies because of its favorable business environment, which offers cultural affinity, cost efficiency, skilled talents, and a well-established infrastructure.

The rise of modern buildings and towers also meets the needs of these companies, providing high-speed internet, a redundant power supply that includes renewable energy, and enhanced security.

Among skyscrapers that define the stretches of the Ortigas Central Business District, SM Mega Tower continues to embody sustainability, convenience, and cutting-edge amenities that redefine the future of office spaces for businesses in the Philippines.

Because of these factors, the 50-storey S-shaped skyscraper has rapidly become the preferred headquarters for prominent local and multinational firms, as supported by Vertiv’s recent relocation to the building.

Vertiv, a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, has announced the opening of its new offices in Manila, located at the SM Mega Tower in Mandaluyong City’s central business district.

The new Vertiv offices span over 8,000 square meters across four floors and offer modern amenities, flexible and collaborative workspaces, focus areas, wellness rooms, and an open office concept. These features are tailored to create a conducive environment that fosters productivity and collaboration among its over 1,200 employees.

Understanding how taxing the daily grind can be to its staff, Vertiv Manila has designed the offices with open and dynamic features to inspire Vertiv employees and encourage them to be at their best when at work. Overall, it is hoped the offices will give employees a positive environment where they can grow both at a professional and personal level.

Vertiv’s facility also features a Customer Experience Center (CEC) and the Vertiv Academy. These spaces provide customers with hands-on experiences using Vertiv’s products and technologies that aligns perfectly with the advanced infrastructure offered by SM Mega Tower.

Furthermore, Vertiv’s focus on establishing a multinational environment showcases the ability of the building to support the operations of global enterprises.

As SM Mega Tower welcomes Vertiv, SM Prime’s Vice-President for Commercial Properties Group and SM Offices Head Alexis L. Ortiga expressed how proud SM Offices is to have Vertiv call the said tower their home.

“This new facility is a testament to our shared vision of pioneering ecosystems that are functional and conducive to the modern demands of convenience and collaboration, with a human-centric approach to workplace design,” said Mr. Ortiga.

SM Mega Tower’s advanced features, prime location, and flexible office spaces make it the ideal choice for multinational firms looking to establish a significant presence in the Philippines.

One of the key features that make SM Mega Tower an attractive headquarters option is its strategic location. Adjacent to SM Megamall, one of the largest and most popular shopping destinations in the Philippines, the tower offers unparalleled convenience with access to food options, services, retail, and, most importantly, various modes of public transport, due to the complex’s proximity to two MRT Stations.

Designed by the renowned global architectural firm Arquitectonica, the skyscraper promotes natural daylight and offers expansive 360-degree stunning view options, from a golf course, the mountain range spanning from north to east, the sunrise at Laguna de Bay, and the famous Manila sunset in the west, creating an inspiring and vibrant work environment.

SM Mega Tower’s floor plans are designed with flexibility in mind, accommodating layouts that cater to diverse tenant requirements. Each floor spans approximately 2,000 square meters, allowing businesses to customize their office space to fit their specific needs.

Furthermore, the building is equipped with 29 elevators, divided into three zones to maximize productivity and efficiency, along with service lifts for podium and basement access.

In addition to its visual appeal, the LEED Gold-certified property incorporates various green building strategies to improve its sustainability and resilience. For instance, the building features an advanced chilled water air conditioning system, an energy recovery wheel to maximize cooling, and 100% backup power to ensure operational efficiency and reliability, which are crucial for businesses requiring uninterrupted services. Furthermore, tenants have the option to utilize renewable energy sources, contributing to a lower carbon footprint and supporting environmental stewardship.

According to Mr. Ortiga, by integrating advanced solutions within its properties, SM Offices is reimagining the development and management of office spaces. This initiative also sets new benchmarks for environmental stewardship and operational excellence.

“Our focus is on the long-term impact, setting new standards, and inspiring a shift across the industry. Through strategic proptech integration, we aim to create spaces that not only serve our current tenants but also pave the way for future generations,” he added.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.