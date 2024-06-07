NOTICE OF ANNUAL STOCKHOLDERS MEETING

NOTICE is hereby given that the 2024 annual stockholders meeting of ARTHALAND CORPORATION will be held on 28 June 2024, Friday, 9:00 A.M. at the Sapphire Room, 8/F Arthaland Century Pacific Tower, 5th Avenue corner 30th Street, Bonifacio Global City, Taguig City 1634 and will be convened by the Presiding Officer in said address. Attendees who may want to attend through remote communication and participate during the meeting must register at

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_yQNoVUVTRwGLyYdhNp5YUg

The Agenda for the meeting is as follows:

1. Call to Order

2. Secretary’s Proof of Due Notice of the Meeting and Determination of Quorum

3. Approval of Minutes of

a. Annual Stockholders Meeting held on 30 June 2023, and

b. Special Stockholders Meeting held on 31 January 2024

4. Notation of Management Report

5. Ratification of Acts of the Board of Directors and Management During the Previous Year

6. Election of Directors (including Independent Directors)

7. Appointment of External Auditor for 2024

8. Other Matters

9. Adjournment

Only stockholders of record on 07 June 2024 will be entitled to further notice of and to vote at this meeting. Electronic copies of the Information Statement which will include the manner of conducting the meeting and the process on how one can join the same, as well as vote in absentia, among other relevant documents, will be made available in www.arthaland.com and the Electronic Disclosure Generation Technology of the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE EDGE).

WE ARE NOT SOLICITING YOUR PROXY. However, if you cannot personally attend the meeting or participate through remote communication but would still like to be represented thereat and be considered for quorum purposes, you may inform the Office of the Corporate Secretary at the address indicated below or through investor.relations@arthaland.com not later than 21 June 2024 (Friday). You will thereafter be advised the following business day of any further action on your part, which may include accomplishing a proxy.

