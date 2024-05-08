Mobile phone-based NFC (Near Field Communication) payments have been prominent since the 2014 debut of Apple Pay, followed by Google Pay in 2015. However, credit card issuers outside the United States have historically depended on these tech giants to expand such technologies internationally. Unwilling to wait any longer, EastWest has proactively developed its own NFC mobile payment application, a feat no other global credit card issuer has accomplished. This technology was once solely dominated by Apple and Google.

In September 2023, EastWest introduced EastWest Pay, declaring its status as a technological leader both in the Philippines and globally. This innovation positions EastWest at the forefront of the banking industry, challenging peers to recognize and respond to its advancements. The successful integration of mobile NFC and tokenization technology has established EastWest as a pioneer, empowering Filipinos to stand alongside global giants like Apple and Google.

EastWest Pay, in partnership with Visa, offers a tap-to-pay feature that enables users to link their EastWest Visa credit cards—including the EastWest Priority Visa Infinite, EastWest Visa Platinum, EastWest Visa Gold, and EastWest Visa Privilege—for cardless transactions. To enhance security, the app requires mobile verification and a six-digit passcode at registration. By using an NFC-powered Android phone, users experience a faster, more convenient, and secure payment process at Point of Sale (POS) terminals. This eliminates the need to carry physical credit cards or search for cash, allowing for seamless transactions with just a few taps on your smartphone.

With a focus on convenience, security, and seamless integration, EastWest is shaping the future towards a cardless society in the Philippines. Since its launch, EastWest Pay has solidified its place in the digital finance landscape as the first tech-innovative solution of its kind in the local market. Next time you consider reaching for your wallet, opt for your Android phone instead—because with EastWest Pay, the future of finance is already in your hands.

Download the EastWest Pay app today from the Google Play Store and step into the future of financial transactions.

To find out more about EastWest Pay, go to https://www.eastwestbanker.com/pages/eastwest-pay.

