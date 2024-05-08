PLDT mobile services arm Smart Communications, Inc. (Smart) is giving mobile users more peace of mind when it comes to securing their devices. The telco giant is set to launch Smart Phone Protect, an affordable mobile phone protection plan exclusive to its prepaid and postpaid subscribers.

For an annual fee starting from P125 to a high of P2,500 (fee depends on the device value), Smart Phone Protect provides basic protection coverage for device such as screen repair, accidental damage and liquid damage.

For the advanced level of protection covering theft or loss from fire, Smart offers Phone Protect+ for an annual fee starting from P180 to a high of P3,600 (fee depends on the device value).

Device coverage for Phone Protect and Phone Protect+ ranges from P5,000 to P100,000 depending on the Smart plan availed.

Smart Phone Protect may cover new and old devices in good functioning condition and may apply to devices purchased from Smart and the open market, ensuring that all subscribers – whether on prepaid or postpaid – can benefit from this service.

“Our smartphone has become an extension of life as we rely on it for productivity and essential services, which is why it is a must that we protect it. Smart Phone Protect makes it easier for all of us to safeguard our mobile device at such an affordable price comparable to phone accessories,” said Lloyd R. Manaloto, Head of Prepaid at Smart.

“With Smart Phone Protect, peace of mind doesn’t have to leave a dent in your budget. You just need to choose a plan that suits your device and preferred payment terms,” said Jerome Y. Almirante, Head of Innovations and Digital Services at Smart.

“We’re excited to join forces with Smart to expand this service, providing more customers with the opportunity to protect their investments in mobile devices,” said Roberto Vea, Commercial Lead of Igloo.

Easily sign up for a Smart Protect Plan

Subscribers may sign up for a Smart Phone Protect Plan via smrt.ph/phoneprotect.

In the portal, subscribers only need to fill in their Name, Mobile Number, Email Address, and Phone Details. Users can then choose their preferred Smart Phone Protect Plan and payment terms, and conveniently settle it via their mobile wallet, Debit, or Credit card. Once successful, users will receive their policy via email.

Enjoy fast device and claim servicing

Smart Phone Protect is powered by Igloo, an InsureTech company, which simplifies the repair or replacement process with a quick turnaround for claims especially for Metro Manila users.

For device repair coverage, subscribers may have their device repaired in as fast as 24 hours, reducing downtime and inconvenience while allowing customers to quickly return to enjoying their gadgets.

Smart Phone Protect underscores Smart’s commitment to providing the best mobile experience to Filipinos, powered by the network that delivers the Philippines’ Best 5G Coverage Experience, as recognized by independent analytics firm Opensignal.

To sign up for a Smart Phone Protect Plan, log on to smrt.ph/phoneprotect.

