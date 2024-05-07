FEdCenter, an umbrella association of finance teachers and students known for promoting financial knowledge, and JuanHand, the leading Online Cash Lending Platform in the country, are partnering to launch an app-based education platform meant to increase financial literacy by making it fun, rewarding, and convenient.

JuanHand, with over 24 Million downloads and over 21 Billion Pesos worth of loans disbursed, has become the preferred online cash lender of the undeserved who are seeking reliable, fair, and quick financial solutions. JuanHand has been instrumental in expanding financial inclusion in the Philippines and now wants to serve the country even more by democratizing Financial Literacy. FEdCenter aims to assist JuanHand by providing engaging content in the soon-to-be-launched financial literacy platform and by promoting its use through their other partners such as the Junior Confederation of Finance Associations – Philippines (JCFAP) and the Finance Educators Association (Fin.Ed). JCFAP and Fin.ED is a community composed of 16,000 individuals from over 160 universities and organizations in the country.

The partnership officially commenced last January 2024, which will revolutionize not only financial literacy in the country but also transform the FinTech landscape across the nation. The Partnership Signing Ceremony was held last April 21, 2024, during the National Finance Summit in Le Pavillon Pasay.

This marks a significant milestone in the history of both companies, as a testament to their dedication to financial literacy and inclusion. Filipinos now have something to look forward to in the coming months: a Financial Literacy platform expected to create a movement that will impact the present and future generations. More to come.

For more information, please visit www.juanhand.com, download the JuanHand app at Google Playstore or iOS Appstore or contact official@fedcenter.org.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.