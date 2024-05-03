The International Association of Business Communicators (IABC) Philippines is excited to introduce the CommChat Series 2024, beginning with a webinar titled “Sustainability: A Journey from Divergent Paths.” This event sets the stage for a series of discussions leading up to the prestigious Triple P Awards, focusing on sustainability and best practices in Environmental, Economic, Social, and Governance (EESG).

Sustainable Practices Discussion

During the webinar hosted by IABC Philippines Trustee Dave Devilles, IABC President Belle Tiongco delivered a powerful message emphasizing the importance of responsible environmental stewardship in the light of recent events such as the catastrophic floods in Dubai. Tiongco stressed the urgency and shared responsibility in the quest for sustainability. “At the end of the day, Mother Earth is the boss,” she stated.

June Cheryl “Chaye” Cabal Revilla, Executive Vice-President and Chief Finance Risk and Sustainability Officer of Metro Pacific Investments Corp. (MPIC), and President and CEO of mWell, took the spotlight to discuss MPIC’s commitment to sustainability and its best practices. Revilla explained how MPIC has embraced EESG metrics as key performance indicators, incorporating sustainable practices deeply into their corporate strategy. She underscored MPIC’s efforts in environmental stewardship and their impact on enhancing community life, emphasizing, “When we uplift ourselves, it’s our duty to uplift everyone around us. A happy community fosters safety for all. For us, sustainability is not just a policy; it is a cornerstone of our existence.”

Revilla also highlighted MPIC’s alignment with the UN Sustainable Development Goals and the Philippine National Development Goals through initiatives like mWell. mWell is a health and wellness application developed by Metro Pacific Health Tech, representing the first fully integrated, all-in-one health and wellness mega app in the Philippines. It is designed to make health access available and affordable for everyone, everywhere. “To achieve a truly sustainable world, it starts with healthy individuals. Through mWell, we are dedicated to ensuring all Filipinos have access to health services, supporting SDGs focused on good health, economic growth, and reduced inequalities, among others,” Revilla shared.

This first episode with insights on MPIC’s sustainable practices exemplifies the core objectives of the CommChat Series. Revilla’s presentation highlights the importance of integrating sustainability into business strategy, inspiring participants to adopt similar approaches in their industries.

Upcoming CommChat Session

The series will continue with the next CommChat session scheduled for June 2024, promising more engaging discussions and valuable insights from industry leaders on driving sustainable practices across various sectors.

