Philippines’ GCash and Oona Insurance Philippines have entered into partnership that will benefit all Filipino travelers.

The new partnership was formally made after the signing of the Memorandum of Agreement between Winsely Bangit, GCash’s VP and Head of New Businesses Group; and Abhishek Bhatia, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of the Oona Insurance group held last April 24, 2024 at Seda Hotel in BGC, Taguig City.

Under the agreement, Oona Insurance’s game-changing product — the Smart Flight Delay Insurance — will now be accessible and available in the GCash app, through its GInsure Marketplace. The Smart Flight Delay provides travelers access to airport lounges if their flight gets delayed for at least 60 minutes. Availability of this product is very easy as passengers can get this insurance coverage at least two hours before their scheduled flights from just a few taps in the GCash app. This new product reduces Filipino travelers’ discomfort due to delayed flights, making their experience more convenient and stress-free.

“This agreement with Oona Insurance Philippines is very timely now that the summer season is on. We expect a lot of our GCash users to travel to many destinations and for them to have insurance coverage against a real pain point, in what is supposed to be an exciting and much anticipated trip, is definitely a game-changer,” said Winsley Bangit, GCash’s VP and Head of New Businesses Group.

With GCash being the #1 e-wallet and the Philippines’ only double unicorn with more than 81 million users, and its new partnership with Oona Insurance, both are at the forefront in creating customer-centric innovations, introducing game-changing products like Smart Flight Delay, and making insurance protection easily accessible to millions of Filipinos who travel — all while ensuring a seamless experience to its users.

“GCash is a beloved brand and an integral part of every Filipino’s daily life and has made financial services simple, secure, and smooth. We are delighted to make our innovative travel insurance product available on GCash to bring worry-free travel to more Filipinos as they explore the world. This is the first of many such innovative products we will be introducing soon,” said Abhishek Bhatia, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of the Oona Insurance group.

