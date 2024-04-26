Okada Manila is thrilled to announce an exceptional event celebrating the 65th Anniversary of Barbie, the quintessential icon of inspiration and empowerment across generations. Dubbed “Barbie 65th Anniversary – Inspiring Stories, Shaping the Future,” this grand celebration will unfold at Cove Manila from April 27 to June 2, 2024, commemorating Barbie’s profound influence on encouraging dreams and aspirations since her inception in 1959. This celebration is designed to bring together Barbie fans of all ages, highlighting her significant impact on culture and society.

Event Highlights

The Barbie 65th Anniversary celebration will see Cove Manila transformed into a colorful journey through Barbie’s storied history. Highlights include:

Barbie Interactive Tunnel (Crystal Pavilion): A spotlight feature where attendees can traverse Barbie’s iconic moments. It includes a beautifully lit Barbie acrylic logo with spaces for visitors to engage in activities such as sharing inspirational stories on a post-it note wall and expressing how Barbie has inspired their futures.

Barbie Dream Camper: For the first time ever, a life-sized Barbie open camper will be presented, divided into three play areas for an immersive experience into Barbie’s world.

Barbie Diorama: An extensive exhibition featuring over 130 Barbie Career Dolls from 1959 to the present day, showcasing the evolution of Barbie’s roles and professions.

Barbie Ice Cream Cart and Food Truck: Offering toys-inspired treats and actual food, creating a delightful experience for kids and families.

“You Can Be Anything” Pop-Up Booth: Lighted booths depicting various Barbie careers to inspire visitors about the endless possibilities they can achieve.

Barbie Activity Area and 65th Photo Op Box: An area dedicated to interactive activities including a diorama display, a free play table, and a TV for webisode playback. It also features a mini-mirror for kids’ selfies and an interactive wall where visitors can post their dreams.

Year-Round Family Getaway at Cove Manila

In addition to the Barbie celebration, Cove Manila continues to be a premier family destination throughout the year. Its 9,000-square-meter dome, equipped with temperature control and UV protection, offers a unique beach club experience right in the heart of the city. It’s the perfect year-round getaway for families seeking fun and relaxation.

Empowering the Next Generation

This event transcends mere nostalgia, aiming to inspire the next generation with interactive and engaging exhibits that encourage children to dream without limits.

“We are honored to host the 65th Anniversary of Barbie at Cove Manila, showcasing her lasting impact in empowering young minds to break traditional boundaries,” said Vikki Aquino, Director of Spas, Recreation, and Kids’ Club at Okada Manila. “We invite everyone to join us in this inspirational celebration.”

Moreover, the celebration includes a “Daycation” package, allowing guests to experience Barbie’s world firsthand, exploring her house and the myriad of careers she has represented over the years.

Mark your calendars for this memorable event at Cove Manila, Okada Manila, from April 27 to June 2, 2024. It’s an opportunity to honor Barbie’s enduring legacy and the unlimited possibilities she symbolizes. The ticket price for this once-in-a-lifetime event is PHP1,988, inclusive of a set meal, promising a celebration that will be both inspiring and fun.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.