Prepare to be swept away on a global journey of unparalleled pyrotechnic brilliance and musical harmony as the night sky ignites with the dazzling displays of nine powerhouse nations in the 11th Philippine International Pyromusical Competition (PIPC).

This eagerly awaited event returns after four years, reclaiming its throne as the grandest spectacle of its kind in the Philippines and beyond. Against the breathtaking backdrop of SM Mall of Asia, this year’s PIPC promises an extravaganza like no other, reaffirming its status as the longest-running pyromusical competition in the Philippines and a world-renowned exhibition that draws enthusiasts from every corner of the globe.

Every Saturday from May 11 to June 8, 2024, at 7:30 p.m., the world’s most skilled pyrotechnic artisans from the Netherlands, Portugal, China, South Korea, Australia, Belgium, Germany, and the United Kingdom will converge to vie for supremacy in a spectacle that transcends borders and ignites the imagination. Renowned for their innovation and showmanship, some of these countries have earned a reputation as crowd favorites, ensuring that their performances are the epitome of excellence and a benchmark for pyrotechnic mastery.

As each Saturday unfolds, attendees will be treated to a kaleidoscope of creative expression, with a different country taking center stage each week. From the spellbinding precision of Portugal to the mesmerizing choreography of South Korea, and the explosive energy of Australia to the elegant finesse of the United Kingdom, each nation will showcase its unique style, leaving spectators awe-inspired and spellbound. Additionally, each Saturday features two shows battling out for pyro supremacy, with audiences on the edge of their seats as the skies light up with a symphony of colors and sounds.

While the Philippines, as the host country, will not participate in the competitive aspect of the event, attendees can still look forward to exhibition shows during the opening (May 11) and closing (June 8) nights. These special showcases will celebrate the rich pyrotechnic heritage and artistic talent of the Philippines, offering a glimpse into the country’s unique contributions to the world of fireworks and music.

SM Mall of Asia proudly stands as the home of the PIPC, providing the perfect venue for this extraordinary event that transcends boundaries and captivates the hearts of millions. Amidst the glittering skyline and bustling energy of Manila’s premier entertainment destination, spectators from around the world will come together to witness the magic of the PIPC, creating memories that will last a lifetime.

Ticket prices are as follows: