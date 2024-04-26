Hyundai Motor Philippines (HMPH), in its second year at the Manila International Auto Show (MIAS), reveals the arrival of not just the Elantra N, but also the recently crowned 2024 World Performance Car of the Year, the IONIQ 5 N.

The introduction of the N Brand furthers HMPH’s commitment to innovatively transform car ownership among Filipinos. Through it, HMPH is able to strengthen competitiveness and offer a differentiated customer experience. With and through N translating Hyundai’s highly successful and advanced motorsports engineering into actual production models that are authentic, accessible and exhilarating.

HMPH’s opening day activities were led by its President, Mr. Dongwook Lee, who also unveiled its booth’s centerpiece, the Elantra N TCR. The same one that won the 2023 TCR World Tour Championship. It has been especially transported for the viewing pleasure of the visitors of the World Trade Center until Sunday.

“Since the N brand was founded in 2012, a tight-knit community of N-Fans has been formed. From racetracks, parking lots to car meets. So, we are very much looking forward to be starting our own group of Filipino Nthusiasts,” said Mr. Lee. He was joined by HMPH Managing Director Cecil Capacete, and special guest, HMPH Brand Ambassador, Piolo Pascual.

The most advanced and balanced N

With roots originating from the Elantra N TCR, the Elantra N was created to translate Hyundai’s motorsports winning DNA into road cars that can bring out the fun in driving. This compact sedan is evidence to how N can create that perfect balance between daily and track driving.

Exterior-wise, the newest iteration of the Elantra N features a lower and wider stance, and a bolder front bumper design. Bringing out the model’s sporty image even more is the black anodized emblem. Of which is the new design identity of the N brand starting with the New Elantra N. Complementing this are N-specific red accents that have been incorporated, such as the strips at the front and rear bumpers as well as the side sill moldings.

Though it’s not all about the aesthetics, but the functional benefits as well when it comes to the Elantra N. In front, the air vents have been designed to allow better flow in cooling the car’s braking system. On the side, wider Michelin tires and larger brake discs have been installed unto the 19-inch alloy wheels to provide an even more superior grip. Then at the rear, a bridge wing-type spoiler wing has been added to improve aerodynamics and driving stability for maximum speed and faster corner exits.

In the same way, the interior has convenience and customer-centric features to allow a more immersive experience behind the wheel. The New Elantra N has a power tilt & slide sunroof, wireless charging tray, and a 10.25” display screen, with Apple Carplay and Android Auto connectivity, that is linked to an 8-speaker Bose sound system. The latter has functions that monitor the user’s drive and unleash the potential of the car through various configurations. This can be activated through the “Custom Mode” and N Button which transforms the screen with motorsport-inspired graphic. Additionally, the New Elantra N has an “Active Variable Exhaust,” which pops for that satisfying sporty sound.

Finishing these off are the N-specific steering wheel, shift knob, instrument cluster, infotainment systems and leather seats. Then as far as everyday practicality goes, safety and comfort have been enhanced. The New Elantra N is equipped with 6 air bags and Hyundai Smart Sense functions including Blind Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist, Manual Speed Limit Assist (MSLA), and Parking Distance Warning (PDW), among others.

The New Elantra will be sold in 4 different colors which are Atlas White, Abyss Black Pearl, Cyber Gray Metallic and Performance Blue for P2,738,000. It comes with a 2.0 turbocharged engine paired with an 8-speed dual clutch transmission. It produces a maximum power of 276 hp and torque of 392 Nm. Moreover, taking only 5.3 seconds from 0 to 100 kph. This is made possible by the New Elantra N’s “Launch Control,” which is technology normally used in racing, that help reduce wheelspin during hard acceleration from a standstill.

Three exclusive features can be enjoyed in this trim, first being the N Grin Shift (NGS), which allows a temporary boost in horsepower to enable immediate and robust acceleration. Then the N Power Shift (NPS), which a provides a ‘push feel’ during upshift much like the sequential gear of a race car. Lastly, the N Track Sense Shift (NTS), which automatically selects the optimal gear shift and timing.

The new chapter and standard for N

Giving the N treatment to the brand’s flagship and award-winning electric vehicle (EV), the IONIQ 5. This compact sports utility vehicle (C-SUV) is opening a new chapter as well as setting the new standard to both electrified and high-performance driving.

The award-winning features that customers came to love with the IONIQ 5, has been seamlessly integrated with exciting racetrack capabilities. The IONIQ 5 N combines the standard model’s patented Electrified Global Modular Platform or E-GMP with the N Brand’s three pillars:

Corner Rascal — the IONIQ 5 N’s body and chassis have been reinforced to provide higher rigidity and a more responsive steering. An N Torque Distribution and N Drift Optimizer were incorporated to further support these. So users can maximize the rally-inspired dual-motor All-Wheel Drive system coupled with sharper cornering.

Racetrack Capability — the IONIQ 5 N happens to be Hyundai’s most powerful N model thus far. When N Grin Boost is engaged, it produces up to 650 ps of power, a top speed of 260 kph and takes only 3.40 seconds to boost from 0 to 100 kph. The N Battery Pre-Conditioning and N Race feature helps control energy usage to complement these. The IONIQ 5 N also has industry-leading thermal management and regenerative braking. So users can be rest assured of this EV enduring heavy track settings and conditions.

Everyday Sportscar — the IONIQ 5 N delivers that same feeling and sounds of driving a high-performance ICE car. Made possible by the state-of-the-art technology of the N E-shift and N Active Sound. So users have a more engaging experience behind the wheel. This not only includes futuristic EV sounds but also ICE-like engine and exhaust sounds plus that gear-shifting feel.

The IONIQ 5 N has undergone proportional adjustments to give emphasis to the brand commitment to its performance and circuit-driving potential. Compared to the standard trim, it is 20-mm lower, 50-mm wider, and 80-mm longer. Allowing it to ride on larger 21-inch aluminium wheels wrapped in Pirelli P-Zero tires. These are accentuated by the wheel arch moldings that are unique to the IONIQ 5 N.

The exterior also showcases undeniable race-track ready look that is distinctively N, yet with purposeful elements. The front bumper and grille have additional cooling vents, air curtains and active air flaps. These help improve cooling and aerodynamics efficiency. There is a noticeable “Luminous Orange” accent on it as well which can be seen extending to the side skirts. Additionally, there is an exclusive rear spoiler and rear diffuser for better airflow control. Other N-only elements which can also be found at the back, ensuring better visibility, are the triangular High Mounted Stop Lamp (HMSL) brake light, black bumper cover with checker flag reflector graphics, and window wiper.

This same theme is carried over to the interior, on the door scuff, metal pedals, and footrest. The steering wheel, apart from the signature N buttons, prominently features the N logo for the first time. The center console has been tailored for track driving with knee pads and shin support. Then the seats have been lowered and with reinforced bolsters to provide better stability during cornering and high lateral acceleration. As a final touch, USB-C ports, wireless charging and cupholders.

The IONIQ 5 N will be on retail for P4,250,000 in five color options: Atlas White, Abyss Black Pearl, Cyber Gray Metallic, Performance Blue, and Performance Blue Matte. It will come with a 5-year or 200,000-km vehicle warranty, 8-year or 160,000-km high voltage battery warranty and automobile track coverage.

For the complete specifications and FAQs for the 2 N Brand models visit www.hyundai.com/ph/n-brand. Several N brand experiences and spaces have been prepared by Hyundai Motor Philippines in the next months. For the latest news on these, follow and like @HyundaiMotorPhilippines in Facebook.

