The practice of law, just like any other profession, is a continuing learning process. Lawyers are constantly facing the challenge of becoming most knowledgeable, not just about the existing national laws but also about the technical details (even science) of any subject involved in the cases they handle.

That is why the Supreme Court is requiring all members of the Philippine bar (practically all practicing lawyers across the country) to take mandatory continuing legal education (MCLE) facilitated by authorized learning centers.

MCLE is designed to ensure that Filipino law practitioners keep abreast with the law and jurisprudence. The 36 credit units required every 3 years are also aimed at helping lawyers maintain professional ethics and further enhance the standards of the practice.

However, compliance with the MCLE requirements is logically not as easy as it seems. “Some lawyers think MCLE is just a waste of time,” says Atty. Peaches Martinez-Aranas, Managing Partner of boutique law firm LMA Law, faculty member of the Lyceum of the Philippines College of Law, and Co-Founder of ACCESS MCLE, the pioneer in offering online MCLE in the country.

“ACCESS was established in 2017 with the goal of changing how practicing lawyers in the country usually view MCLE. By infusing convenience to this requirement, we aim to make them look at it as an opportunity for continued learning and professional growth,” she adds.

Convenience of online MCLE

As many lawyers find it hard to balance their time for personal and professional matters, ACCESS MCLE had pushed for digitalization of continuing learning for Filipino lawyers. In 2019, the Supreme Court finally approved the provision of online MCLE. The learning center has since become the leader and standard setter in providing digital MCLE for lawyers in and even outside the country.

Through ACCESS, lawyers can now choose the best option for MCLE based on their convenience and learning preferences. Learners can sign up for online on-demand or flexi-synchronous sessions. For those who are into the traditional classroom mode, face-to-face classes are still offered.

“Our on-demand online sessions enable learners to attend classes whenever, wherever they are. The flexi-synch option makes MCLE program schedule identical all year round so learners can catch a lesson they miss on the same day and time on the following month, still online,” Atty. Peaches explains.

Maintained quality of programs

She further assures fellow law practitioners about the quality of the MCLE programs offered by ACCESS. “We have curated the best and timely courses facilitated by no less than some of the country’s legal luminaries. We have even invested in technology to produce the best online sessions that are setting the industry standards higher,” she says.

Atty. Peaches even points out how ACCESS is democratizing MCLE, helping lawyers address the budget constraints. “Our online programs can make learners save on transport costs going to and from traditional classroom-type sessions. The time a learner saves while still complying with the MCLE requirement can arguably be priceless.”

To learn more about ACCESS MCLE and its programs, visit https://accessonline.ph/.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.