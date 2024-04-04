Strut the beach walk and reveal a more radiant you this summer season with the help of the Aura Ruz Medical Group.

Established in 2015, Aura Ruz has been helping men and women of all ages achieve their most beautiful and confident self with its extensive array of advanced treatments designed to enhance skin health and beauty.

“At Aura Ruz, we are dedicated to providing our clients with the most advanced skincare solutions available,” says President and CEO Aura Xeryl R. Abad. “With our expanded range of services and top-of-the-line equipment, we aim to empower individuals to look and feel their best, enhancing their confidence and quality of life.”

This summer, Aura Ruz offers a more comprehensive suite of services tailored to meet the diverse needs of its clientele. From combating signs of aging to addressing various skin concerns, it offers solutions that deliver exceptional results with minimal downtime.

Picosure Pro: Love the Skin You’re In

Achieve smooth, youthful-looking skin by stimulating collagen and elastin production through the help of Picosure Pro. This treatment effectively removes unsightly pigment and reduces wrinkles, acne scars, and fine lines. Within just a few sessions, see an overall improvement of your skin tone and texture, resulting in a brighter and more radiant complexion. Picosure Pro is also effective in removing tattoos.

A Lifted Look

To achieve perfectly lifted skin, try the Ulthera Therapy, a non-invasive procedure that utilizes ultrasound energy to stimulate collagen production, resulting in firmer, more supple-looking skin. You can complement this with Exosomes Therapy, which renews and revitalizes your skin through cellular repair and regeneration.

For the best, natural-looking results, Thermage FLW and Thermage CPT helps tighten sagging skin by using advanced radiofrequency technology.

A Radiant Glow

Beam with pride and confidence by achieving the most stunning complexion. Try the Nu Era Tight treatment, which uses non-invasive radiofrequency to target wrinkles and fine lines. Pair this with Vivace, which stimulates collagen production and skin elasticity.

To minimize imperfections and renew your skin’s surface, the Dermablate Laser Resurfacing is ideal. Achieve smoother, more radiant skin in just a few sessions. Then, you can enhance your skin tone and texture while reducing the appearance of pores with the Clear and Brilliant Laser Therapy, a gentle yet effective treatment suitable for all skin types.

Sculpt and Tone

The Exilis Ultra 360 is a revolutionary treatment that combines radiofrequency and ultrasound energies for optimal results. Achieve ultimate body contouring and skin tightening with this painless therapy.

Skincare for Self-Care

You can also combat acne scars and other skin imperfections with Advalight, a cutting-edge photodynamic therapy that targets bacteria and promotes skin healing.

Medisol, also known as Medical Grade Light Therapy, and the Aura Ruz Dome treatments are great for promoting overall skin wellness and rejuvenation.

Discover the transformative power of advanced skincare technology at Aura Ruz. Schedule your consultation today.

