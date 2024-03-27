Lazada Affiliates Program empowers more partners, including winner of exclusive car giveaway

In appreciation of its top-performing affiliate partners, Lazada Philippines surprised them last year with a special treat via an exclusive raffle promo to celebrate the 12.12 All-Out Sale.

The LazAffiliates Program is Lazada’s way of opening doors for Filipinos looking for additional means of earning a living. Through LazAffiliates, anyone can sign up to become an affiliate and generate income by promoting Lazada products through social media platforms and personal networks.

“The LazAffiliates are at the heart of our community. This program is a great opportunity for all of you to earn creative income and we’re growing our program to support you every step of the way. With LazAffiliates: More content, more kita (earnings), more life,” Mishie de la Cruz, Head of Affiliates at Lazada Philippines, said at a thanksgiving event last November.

“Being a LazAffiliates member is a blessing,” shared Charina Mae Tengco, the grand prize winner of last year’s LazAffiliates raffle. In 2022, she and her family faced financial difficulties, prompting her to consider returning to work in 2023. To provide for her family needs, she explored various jobs, including being a virtual assistant (VA), but eventually discovered LazAffiliates, which she now considers a stepping stone to her success.

While being an affiliate requires skills, time, and effort, it has become a valuable means of earning just by sharing “tipid” tips, vouchers, and affordable deals with others.

“Nung nagkaroon ako ng income, doon lumuwag ‘yung buhay namin. Ngayon po, nag-a-acquire kami ng isang bahay, ta’s nakakapag-travel. Kaya sobrang blessing ng LazAffiliates sa akin (My life has become much easier ever since I started earning my own income with LazAffiliates. Now, we can afford to acquire a new house, and we can travel more freely. That’s why being an affiliate is truly a blessing.),” she said.

Another perk of being an active LazAffiliates member is the chance to enter exclusive raffles, which Ms. Tengco had never expected to benefit from.

Yet, finding out that she was the winner of a brand-new car was a one-of-a-kind experience for her.

“Nagkakagulo na sa GC (group chat) namin, basta ako busy ako. Tapos, nag-u-update na lang sa GC namin. Pagbalik ko, tapos na yung raffle, nag-send na lahat ng member ID. Pumunta ako sa Lazada, ta’s, ‘Member ID ko to,’ sabi ko. Scrineenshot ko muna ta’s sinend ko sa GC. Ta’s sinabi ko, ‘Ako ba to?’. Sabi nila, ‘Oo. Congratulations Cha, ikaw yan.’ Doon na ako tumili. Doon na nag-sink in sa akin. (My close-knit LazAffiliates friend group kept me in the loop about the raffle that day through our GC, since I was so busy. Later that day, the raffle was already finished; yet, to my surprise, while browsing Lazada, I came across the winner’s ID, realizing it was mine. I immediately shared the screenshot on our GC, then my friends confirmed it was mine and congratulated me. I joyfully shouted as it finally sank in that I was the winner of the grand raffle.)”

Although owning a car was not an immediate priority for her, it was a long-term goal to achieve in five to 10 years. Thanks to their brand-new car, their family’s daily commute is easier, and they get to embark on exciting adventures.

To further express its gratitude towards brands, sellers, and customers, Lazada continues to offer the best online shopping experience by bringing amazing deals on top brands and premium products through promotions like the Bonggang Birthday Pasabog.

Don’t miss out on the chance to shop at Lazada’s Bonggang Birthday Sale until March 27, and get the P1,000 vouchers, enjoy 70% discounts, and free shipping on all purchases.

Visit lazada.com.ph to learn more about joining the LazAffiliates Program.

