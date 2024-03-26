Premium Leisure Corp. | Announcement of Annual Stockholders’ Meeting

Please see below for the Announcement of the Annual Stockholders’ Meeting of Premium Leisure Corp.

To all Stockholders:

The Annual Stockholders’ Meeting of Premium Leisure Corp. (the Company) will be held on April 22, 2024 , Monday at 11:00 A.M. to be conducted in hybrid format, the Chairman and Secretary of the Meeting, as well as directors and key officers shall attend in person at the City of Dreams Manila, Entertainment City, cor. Macapagal Ave., Aseana Ave., Paranaque City; the stockholders will be participating by remote communication via Zoom Webinar. Voting shall be conducted in absentia through the Company’s secure online voting facility.

Agenda:

Call to Order Certification of Notice and Quorum Approval of the Minutes of the Annual Meeting of Stockholders held on April 24, 2023 Approval of 2023 Operations and Results Ratification of all Acts of the Board of Directors, Board Committees and Management during their term of office Election of Directors for 2024-2025 Appointment of External Auditor Approval of Voluntary Delisting from the Main Board of The Philippine Stock Exchange, Inc. Other Matters Adjournment

Please refer to Annex A for a brief explanation of each agenda item for approval.

The Board of Directors (Board) has fixed the end of trading hours of The Philippine Stock Exchange, Inc. on March 15, 2024 as the record date for the determination of stockholders entitled to the notice of, participation via remote communication, and voting in absentia at such meeting and any adjournment thereof.

The conduct of the meeting will be streamed live, and stockholders may attend the meeting by registering via https://asmregister.premiumleisurecorp.com and submitting the supporting documents listed there until 12 noon of April 19, 2024 (Friday) . All information submitted shall be verified and validated by the Corporate Secretary.

Stockholders who wish to cast votes through a proxy may accomplish the proxy form (which need not be notarized) and submit the same on or before 12 noon of April 19, 2024 . To facilitate submission, scanned forms may first be sent electronically through plccorsec@premiumleisurecorp.com with hard copies to be submitted to the office of the Corporate Secretary c/o Serrano Law at 1105 Tower 2 High Street South Corporate Plaza, 26th Street Bonifacio Global City, Taguig City 1634.

Stockholders who successfully registered can cast their votes in absentia through the Company’s secure online voting facility for this meeting. In order to participate through remote communication, they will also be provided with access to the meeting that will be held virtually. The “Guidelines for Participation via Remote Communication and Voting in Absentia” as appended to the Information Statement and labeled as Schedule A, together with the Information Statement, Annual Report on SEC Form 17-A (once available) and other pertinent materials for the Annual Stockholders’ Meeting are posted in the Company’s website https://www.premiumleisurecorp.com/ASM2024 and PSE EDGE.

(SG­­D.)

ELMER B. SERRANO

Corporate Secretary

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.