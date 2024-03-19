It was a celebration of Filipina artistry and women’s empowerment through art as SM Supermalls, BDO Unibank, Inc. and the Zonta Club of Makati and Environs (ZCME) announced the winners of the inaugural Sining Filipina art competition at an awarding ceremony and exhibition opening at SM Aura recently.

Distinguished members of the diplomatic corps, business sector, and the arts community gathered to celebrate the winners and participants of the Philippines’ very first all-female national art competition. ‘Sining Filipina’ aims to highlight Filipina artistry and creativity, and promote their wider participation in Philippine art.

Guests of honor — women leaders themselves — were US Ambassador MaryKay Carlson, British Ambassador Laure Beaufils, Singapore Ambassador Constance See, Embassy of Denmark’s Madame Eva Fischer-Mellbin, Embassy of Nigeria Counsellor/Head of Chancery Charity Ekeadon Davidson, together with SM Hotels and Conventions Corporation President Elizabeth Sy and SM Foundation Executive Director Debbie Sy.

Leading the awarding and exhibition opening ceremonies were SM Supermalls President Steven Tan, BDO Private Bank President Albert Yeo, and ZCME President Jeannie Abaya.

Hanna Joy Sayam from Negros Occidental and her artwork entitled “Pira-pirasong Tela ng mga Marias,” and Maria Gemma San Jose from Ilocos Norte and her artwork entitled “Layers of Experience,” won top honors in the figurative and non-figurative categories, respectively, each taking home the grand prize of Php 250,000.00.

Winners of the Figurative category Luckyshia Jenielou Canonigo (2nd place) and Ma. Christina Baltero (3rd place); and Non-Figurative category winners Maria Melissa Sangoyo (2nd place) and Isabelita Rodillo (3rd place) were awarded a cash prize of Php 150,000.00 for second place and Php 100,000.00 for third. All winners also took home the ‘Sining Filipina’ trophy, specially created by sculptor and Zonta member, Charming Baldemor.

The pioneering competition, which provides a platform for women to express their unique perspective and narratives through art, received an overwhelming response with 732 entries coming from women of all ages from all over the country. The esteemed panel of judges that took the formidable task to heart was composed of Metropolitan Museum of Manila President Tina Colayco, Ayala Museum Senior Curator and Head of Conservation Kenneth Esguerra, Ateneo Art Gallery Director and Chief Curator Victoria Herrera, renowned artist Mark Justiniani, and eminent sculptor Julie Lluch.

The awarding ceremony also marked the opening of the exhibition featuring the six winning works and those of the 72 finalists. Proceeds from the sale of the artworks will go towards the artist and ZCME’s charitable programs. The exhibition is ongoing until March 22, 2024 at the Upper Ground Level Atrium of SM Aura.

‘Sining Filipina’ is one of the highlights of SM Supermalls’ Women’s Month celebration this March and is also supported by Airspeed and Brittany Hotel.

