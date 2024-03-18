Taguig City, Philippines — A new era in electrified mobility dawns upon Metro Manila as BYD Global City opens its doors to the public on March 9, 2024.

Owned and managed by Harmony New Energy Auto Service, the new BYD facility sits in the heart of the country’s premier commercial and business district along 28th Street in Bonifacio Global City. It will cater to BYD electric vehicle customers with its extensive display and services.

Featuring the latest BYD Global Brand Identity standards, the 620-square-meter showroom showcases up to 12 vehicles and houses a dedicated customer lounge with food and beverage services. Through informative displays, the new dealership will also feature the latest design and safety technologies available in the BYD electric vehicle lineup.

Aside from highlighting the various models across the local BYD range, the new facility has up to eight service bays that can accommodate general Preventive Maintenance Services and general repairs for BYD electric vehicles.

BYD Global City provides services such as wheel alignment, under-chassis inspection, and repairs to complement the low-maintenance requirements of every brand-new BYD electric vehicle.

“We are proud to welcome BYD Global City to the growing network of premium BYD dealerships across the country,” says Antonio Zara III, President of Mobility Access Philippines Ventures Inc., the Ayala Corporation company that exclusively distributes BYD cars in the country.

“The opening of BYD Global City signifies the strong commitment of the BYD brand in the Philippines. Our partnership with Harmony Auto is just the beginning of many more opportunities to expand the reach of BYD across the country. The impressive scale of BYD Global City’s launch and the extensive services it offers shows how BYD Cars Philippines intends to serve the needs of Filipino electric vehicle buyers,” adds Zara.

“BYD Global City marks the beginning of our entry into the Philippine automotive market,” says Jack Feng — Chairman of China Harmony Auto Holding Limited, the parent company of Harmony New Energy Auto Service.

“We believe in the promise of an electrified mobility future that BYD champions. Through BYD Global City, we are determined to showcase the clear benefits of owning a BYD to a growing number of Filipino motorists who believe in the brand. With our extensive experience in luxury and premium brands in the region, and with the dedication of our sales and after-sales teams, we intend to provide the best purchase and ownership experience for every BYD customer.”

James Ng, Managing Director of BYD Philippines and Singapore, welcomes the collaborative partnership with Harmony Auto as an authorized dealer of BYD Cars Philippines. “We congratulate BYD Global City as it opens its new dealership facility in the heart of the country’s business capital,” says Ng.

“Together with Ayala Corporation and MAPVI, we are constantly searching for the right dealer partners to help grow the BYD brand in the Philippines. Harmony Auto’s background in the luxury car market in Hong Kong and its familiarity with the BYD brand make it a natural fit for our business objectives in the Philippines. With BYD Global City and Harmony Auto, we look forward to a productive future as we aim to make the BYD brand a top-of-mind choice in the Philippine automotive market,” adds Ng.

BYD Global City is the first automotive venture of China Harmony Auto Holding Limited in the Philippines. It is engaged in luxury and ultra-luxury passenger vehicle sales, maintenance, and research and development in China and the Asia-Pacific region.

BYD Global City is located at 938 28th Street Bonifacio Global City, Taguig City. The dealership may be reached through +63 917-629-0462 or via email at philippines@hexieauto.com. Customers are also encouraged to follow the BYD Bonifacio Global City social media accounts on Facebook and Instagram for more information about its services.

BYD Cars Philippines is the distributor of BYD passenger cars in the country. Operating under ACMobility, Ayala Corporation’s electric mobility platform, BYD Cars Philippines accepts test drive bookings and reservations through its authorize dealers in Quezon Avenue, Makati, and Bonifacio Global City. Customers may also inquire through the brand’s official website, www.bydcars.ph, or through the BYD Cars Philippines Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube social media accounts.

